“A Discovery of Witches” season 3 is coming soon. Know everything about it here.

After the successful debut run, “A Discovery of Witches” will soon reappear with season 2. The fantasy – romantic British television series is based on the novel “All Souls Trilogy” by Deborah Harkness. The series first released on Sky one on September 14, 2018, and continued till November 2, 2018, and consisted of 8 episodes.

The story revolves around Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont, the two main characters of the show. Diana Bishop, a hesitant witch, and historian suddenly discover an enchanted manuscript in the Bodleian Library. As she wants to solve the mysteries of the manuscript, she is more drawn to a world full of magic, vampires, demons, and witches. Matthew, who is a vampire, helps her to protect the book and resolve the riddles inside the book.

Who will be in season 2 of “A Discovery of Witches”?

The star list of season 2 includes Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont and Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop once again in the lead roles. We also see Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain, Malin Buska as Satu Jarvinen, Owen Teale as Peter Knox, Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather, Trevor Eve as Gerbert d’Aurillac and Lindsay Duncan in the role of Ysabeau de Clermont.

What to expect in the new season of “A Discovery of Witches”?

Season 2 of “A Discovery of witches” will be based on the second chapter of “All Souls Trilogy.” The series will be set in Elizabethan London, “a world of spies and subterfuge.” The aim will be to find a tutor for Diana. As Matthew’s past haunts them, they embark on a different journey set, one that takes them into the heart of the 1500-year-old vampire’s shadowed history.

We assume that season 2 of “A Discovery of Witches” will get more dangerous but also more adventurous and exciting.

When will “A Discovery of Witches” season 2 release?

Though the makers have not yet announced the date that when the drama will be back on our screen, and so far the time being, we are in the dark. But we can expect that it might be released in 2020.