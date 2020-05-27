“A Discovery of Witches” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

After being received well by both the audience and critics, Sky One’s “A Discovery of Witches” is all set to arrive with its season 2.

This romantic and fantasy television programme has created such a huge fan following that its makers have renewed it not only for the second season but also for the third season. The first season of this programme premiered on September 14, 2018, on Sky One.

The plot of this programme is loosely based on the Deborah Harkness’ “All Souls” trilogy. It takes the viewers in the land of witches and vampires but with some modern twists. So, let’s see what information we have about season 2 of this wonderful show.

Release date of “A Discovery of Witches” Season 2

“A Discovery of Witches” was officially renewed for the second and third season in November 2018.

On January 7, 2020, it was reported that only two weeks of shooting were left to film. But the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of the premiere of season 2.

Now, the question is whether the ongoing pandemic will affect the release date of season 2. However, Steven Cree tried to convince fans that the release of season 2 is not going to be changed.

The cast of “A Discovery of Witches” Season 2

The cast of the season 2 of this series is likely to include many characters from the previous season.

Viewers will get to witness Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Malin Buska as Satu Jarvinen and others. A lot of new characters are likely to get introduced. Tom Hughes will be portrayed as Kat Marlowe and Michael Jibson will play the role of Emperor Rudolf-II.

The expected plot of “A Discovery of Witches” Season 2

Most probably, the season 2 of “A Discovery of Witches” will be based on the “Shadow of Night” novel from “All Souls” trilogy. The season 1 prepared the base for the journey of a reluctant witch Diana Bishop and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Diana and Matthew will embark on this journey to solve the mysteries of the mystical book that they discovered at Oxford’s Bodleian Library.

In the second season, viewers may get to have a glimpse of the struggle of Diana and Matthew in Elizabethan London where they will try to find a powerful witch tutor for Diana so that she can manage her powers efficiently.

