“A Discovery of Witches” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan must know

By- Simran Jaiswal
After the smashing success of Sky One’s “A Discovery of Witches,” fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of season 2.

“A Discovery of Witches,” a fantasy and romantic television series, premiered on Sky One on September 14, 2018. It is based on the “All Souls” trilogy by Deborah Harkness. Produced by Bad Wolf and Sky productions, this series has created such a huge that it has been renewed for the second season and the third season.

Let’s dive into details of its second season.

Release date of “A Discovery of Witches” Season 2

In November 2018, the series “A Discovery of Witches” was officially renewed for the second season by Sky One. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release but have confirmed that the second season will debut in 2020.

On January 7, 2020, it was announced that only two weeks of filming were left to film. Fans are worried whether the outbreak of COVID-19 will cause a delay in the release of season 2. However, Steven Cree tried to assure that season 2 is not likely to be affected.

The cast of “A Discovery of Witches” Season 2

The cast of season 2 of this series is likely to include many characters from the previous season. Viewers will get to witness Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Malin Buska as Satu Jarvinen, and others. A lot of new characters are likely to get introduced. Tom Hughes will be portrayed as Kat Marlowe, and Michael Jibson will play the role of Emperor Rudolf-II.

The expected plot of “A Discovery of Witches” Season 2

The season 1 of “A Discovery of Witches” lays a foundation of the journey on which reluctant witch Diana Bishop and vampire Matthew Clairmont embark to solve the mysteries of the magical book that they discovered at Oxford’s Bodleian library.

The second season of this series is likely to be based on the “Shadow of Night” novel from “All Souls” trilogy. In the second season, viewers will witness the struggle of finding a powerful witch tutor for Diana in Elizabethan London. Diana needs a tutor so that she can control her magic. This season seems to be more thrilling.

Stay with us for more updates.

