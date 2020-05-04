Home In News A Bunch Of Thieves Stole Three Tesla Vehicles from A car Dealer...
A Bunch Of Thieves Stole Three Tesla Vehicles from A car Dealer In Fairfax County

By- Nitu Jha
The thieves led police on a brief chase before abandoning the automobiles and fleeing on foot.

Two of the Tesla thieves stay at-large. A bunch of thieves stole three Tesla vehicles from a car dealer in Fairfax County, Virginia early on Friday morning. Authorities were immediately alerted to what was happening and a chase between all 3 automobiles ensued.

The car quickly appeared as it tried to avoid police, prompting the burglar to flee . While the burglar got away, passengers — or perhaps accomplices is more appropriate — who happened to be in the car weren’t so blessed as they were arrested at the scene.

NBC4 accounts:

Officers tried to pull over the Tesla and a pursuit began, authorities state. Finally, one of the drivers crashed on Leesburg Pike near the Beltway and ran away, police said.

 

 

The drivers of another Teslas continued southbound on the highway and eventually left the cars around Route 236 and tried to outrun officials, authorities say.

 

A third defendant got away. Fairfax County Police say there was an unidentified number of passengers in just two of their cars.

 

One of those Tesla thieves was finally apprehended and, trying to think quickly on his toes, lied about his age and was trying to play it off as if he had been a juvenile.

At this point, it remains unclear how the Tesla vehicles have been stolen but we have to imagine Tesla is investigating the issue.

 

Generally , Tesla vehicles are rarely stolen comparative to other automotive brands. According to a report from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in August of 2019, Tesla vehicles are 90% less likely to be stolen than other automobiles. And while this may certainly have something related to some of Tesla’s built-in security mechanics, there are different factors at play as well.

 

Two of the vehicles around the least-stolen list are the Tesla Model S and Model X. Their low theft rate may be related to the fact , as electric vehicles, they are usually parked in garages or near a house to be near a power supply.

Incidentally, electric vehicles, generally speaking, have a tendency to get stolen less often than other vehicles.

 

As a last stage, you might recall a video from 2018 which showed thieves stealing a Model S with a key fob hack. It’s worth noting, though, that Tesla includes a couple of layers of security — such as requiring a four-digit snare — which the Model S owner in question didn’t employ at the time of this theft.

Nitu Jha

