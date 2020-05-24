- Advertisement -

A brand new Galaxy Notice 20 leak includes renders of the phone that show off its modified design.

For the large part, the Galaxy Note 20 looks like 2019’s Galaxy Notice 10.

A brand new Galaxy Notice 20

but the physical buttons and S Pen are shifted around.

along with the back camera has been updated.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 20 ought to be declared by Samsung in August.

The pandemic compelled countless companies across every industry to modify their plans.

but many product launches are still scheduled to take place this year with no significant alterations.

1 such product is Samsung’s Galaxy Notice 20, which reports and rumors suggest is coming out in August. just as the Galaxy Notice 10 failed in 2019. Notice 20 escapes have been comparatively rare up to this point.

but with the presumed release date just a couple of months off.

more information concerning the unannounced phablet is beginning to make its way online.

Just days ago, we heard that Samsung is likely to hold a digital show event for the Galaxy Notice 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

and now, we might have gotten our best look at the last design of the Galaxy Note 20 in a brand new leak.

dimensions of the Note 20 will be 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm

On Thursday, David Kowalski (@xleaks7 on Twitter) teamed up with attachment maker Pigtou to share renders of the Galaxy Note 20 according to leaked CAD drawings he’d acquired.

According to those drawing, the dimensions of the Note 20 will be 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm.

which makes it marginally thicker than last year’s Note 10, but clearly more substantial compared to Note 10 overall.

If that’s the case, how enormous is the Galaxy Notice 20+ going to be? In terms of the design. while it does not appear to have gone through any significant changes, there are a couple moves worth pointing out.

The S Pen has also switched sides, and also the back camera array mirrors that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Previous reports claimed the Galaxy Note 20 could have a 120Hz OLED screen measuring 6.42 inches (although the newest CAD leak sets the display size at 6.7 inches),

Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader under the screen, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh capacity battery.

We have also heard the Galaxy Notice 20+, which wasn’t envisioned in the new leak, will comprise a 108-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Whether or not this is the last design of this Galaxy Note 20.

most rumors and reports seem to suggest that it will not be a substantial departure from the Galaxy Note 10.

Although it’s going to likely pick up a few design cues in the S20 series.

a whole evolution probably is not in the cards.

To put it differently, we’re going to need to wait for at least one more generation.

before viewing a flagship Samsung phone with a selfie camera underneath the screen.