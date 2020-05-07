Home Top Stories 7 Questions We Have for 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 6
7 Questions We Have for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 6

By- Naveen Yadav
Is Morgan Living?

We’re pretty certain Morgan (Lennie James) will make it out somehow, as it’s not likely the series will switch lead roles for the third time. The question is, how is he going to survive being shot and left with walkers encircling him? The answer is the spouse of Dwight, Sherry; she might be to hear Morgan radio call, and we know she’s still alive. And speaking of Sherry…

When will Sherry and Dwight reunite?

Because it is not”if” they’re getting back together, it’s”when.” The FTWD Instagram submitted a photograph of them together a couple of months before, so it’s safe to say they’ll be reuniting, but using a year that seems like it’ll be largely bottle episodes, it is anybody’s guess as to when they will see each other again.

Is Alicia okay today?

The radiation storyline just kind of lost after the first half of Season 5, and even though Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam Carey) healed, it’s kind of odd that it was made such a massive thing. Alicia will go get checked out to make sure she is all right if Ginny’s group does have everything and physicians, possibly? That degree of radiation is no joke.

Who are the creepy mask individuals?

It appeared like Ginny’s group would be the key antagonists, but we’ve also got these hockey mask men. Are they good? Are they poor? (Individuals wearing hockey masks are rarely good, it seems.) What do they want?

Who is Ginny’s group?

We know they’re not tied to CRM, the Commonwealth or the group Michonne (Danai Gurira) saw at the end of her final episode on the primary series — all those theories were debunked by Scott Gimple. If she is not part of some important group from the source material, it’ll be interesting to find out what they’re doing, and what sort of group she’s running. From the looks of Luciana (Danay Garcia) in the trailer, they could get pretty bloody.

Are some major characters going to die this year?

on 4 was to stop killing off main characters entirely in Season 5. Presently, the sole charIt seems the show’s reaction to shedding Nick (Frank Dillane) and Madison (Kim Dickens) in Seasacter in immediate danger is Morgan, and most of us know he’s making it out alive. Rarely do we go a whole season in TWD without sacrificing a significant character — last year we lost Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Alpha (Samantha Morton), and the finale has not even aired yet. If we don’t find a major character go this season on FTWD it’ll be surprising, but it was surprising that none of these met an untimely end in Season 5.

BONUS: Is Madison coming back?

Likely not, but we can dream. Some fans thought the woman was her — and it did look like her — but Kim Dickens has since debunked that theory. Let us be real: there is every likelihood that the series isn’t currently bringing Madison back, and she did die at the Dell Diamond. But TWD has educated its fans not to believe it unless they see a human body, so questions about her fate will stay until the series finale.

Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

