13 reasons why season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
The first season was released on Netflix on March 31, 2017. … A third season was ordered in June 2018 and was released on August 23, 2019. In August 2019, the series was renewed for a fourth and final season. The series revolves around seventeen-year-old high school student Clay Jensen and his deceased friend Hannah Baker, who takes her own life after having to face a culture of gossip, bullying, and sexual assault at her high school and a lack of support from her friends, her family, and her school. A box of cassette tapes recorded by Hannah in the weeks preceding her suicide detail why she chose to end her life.

It is one of the most popular series not only in Hollywood but also in Bollywood. It is liked by the fans very much, and they started to demand more and more seasons for it. It is mostly watched by the adult and the teenagers who are 16+. The first season was released on Netflix on March 31, 2017. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences, who praised its subject matter and acting, particularly the performances of Minnette and Langford.

Cast: 13 reasons why season 4

The cast of the new season is going to be very amazing. The characters include:

  • Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen.
  • Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla.
  • Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis.
  • Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley.
  • Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker.
  • Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey.
  • Devin Druid as Tyler Down.
  • Grace Saif as Ani Achola.

The new characters for the show have not been cast yet, but they are expected to be revealed soon.

Plot: 13 reasons why season 4

The plot for the new season is going to be very amazing.

The official synopsis for season four reads as follows: “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever. Only this much storyline is known to us till now. More information will be given to you as the makers make any announcements.

Release: 13 reasons why season 4

We finally have a date for the final season of 13 Reasons Why. The show’s official Twitter account shared an emotional video of the cast, which revealed that the launch date for the “final goodbye” is Friday, June 5.

Stay tuned for more updates!

