Zoom Is Not Safe Platform For Video Meetings, Govt Of India Declared Advisory

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Controversy-ridden video conferencing platform Zoom has’ eventually’ come under the radar of the Government of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday put out a comprehensive advisory for Zoom users in India, to protect their’virtual’ meetings from prying eyes, deeming the video conferencing system’ dangerous’

This month, while the variant was banned by Google from notebooks, Germany and Taiwan have curbed using Zoom.

Zoom has been at the eye of the storm as a surge in use and developing popularity has also brought to light,’ important’ privacy and security issues. The conferencing platform which has seemingly turned into an overnight sensation during the Coronavirus crisis has been fast to bounce back together with solutions however newer, more concerning issues keep piling up every day.

India said on Thursday videoconferencing program Zoom is”not a safe platform”, joining different nations that have voiced concern about the safety of an application which is becoming hugely popular worldwide during the coronavirus lockdown.

The advisory, which is specifically meant for private people and not Government officials or officers for an official function, highlights ways to stop unauthorized entrance in the conference room, prevent an authorized participant to perform malicious (attack) on the terminals of other people in the conference and avoid DoS attack by restricting users via passwords and accessibility grant.

Here’s what you Have to Do to secure your Zoom meetings, under the MHA’s advisory:

  • Establish brand new user ID and password for every assembly
  • Permit meeting room
  • Disable join before bunch
  • Permit screen sharing by the server just
  • Disable enable removed participants to re-join
  • Restrict or disable file transfer option
  • Lock assembly once all attendees have joined
  • Restrict the recording characteristic
  • End meeting (rather than only leave, if you’re the administrator)

    From Zoom bombing to reports of over 500,000 Zoom accounts being hacked and marketed on the darknet, there is simply no denying that its issues now far outnumber its advantages, leading more and more Governments around the world to sit up and see. Zoom was banned for government business in Taiwan. With India now raising an alarm, things are looking not so good for Zoom. Where it is dedicating of its resources to secure its stage — rather than constructing new features, the business is in the middle of a 90-day feature freeze mode.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology.

