Zoom Is Leaking Private Information Like Photographs And Thousands Of Email Addresses to Strangers

Zoom has come to be the video conferencing service of choice for thousands and thousands of people since the coronavirus pandemic forced employees all around the world to work from home.

Zoom provides high quality video and lots of helpful features, but the number of privacy concerns surrounding the app have continued to mount.

In a new report, Motherboard reveals that Zoom is leaking private information of tens of thousands of users , and giving those strangers that the ability to predict other users that they don’t know.

Last week, Motherboard reported that Zoom’s iOS program was sending analytics data to Facebook even if the user did not log into Facebook or didn’t have a Facebook account. Was there no way but Zoom didn’t mention that data could be sent into Facebook in its own privacy policy. Luckily, the Facebook SDK was removed by Zoom out of its program after the report was published, but it is starting to look like Facebook was just the tip of the iceberg for the privacy issues of Zoom, of which many more have arisen lately.

In Motherboard’s newest report concerning Zoom, the publication shows that the video conferencing service is leaking email addresses and photos of thousands of consumers, in addition to enabling strangers try to call them.

As Motherboard describes it, Zoom has a”Business Directory” setting that automatically adds added individuals to your list of contacts if you signed up with an email address sharing the identical domainname. Many users are reporting they have been sprinkled with numerous strangers though this seems like a helpful tool for colleagues who don’t wish to add every other.

“I was shocked by this! I snapped (with an alias, fortunately) and I saw 995 people unknown to me personally with their names, pictures and mail addresses,” Zoom user Barend Gehrels told Motherboard. The user sent Motherboard that a screenshot of the”Company Directory” part of the app, which was filled with countless random names. “If you sign up for Zoom using a non-standard provider (I mean, not Gmail or Hotmail or Yahoo etc), then you get insight into ALL subscribed users of the provider: their full titles, their email addresses, their profile image (in case they have any) and their status. And you can video call them,” Gehrels added.

Here’s what Zoom says on its website:”By default, your Zoom contacts directory contains internal customers at precisely the same business, that are either on the same accounts or who is email address uses the identical domain as yours (except for openly used domain names including gmail.com, yahoo.com, hotmail.com, etc) from the Company Directory section.”

The issue is, as Gehrels notedthat not every email domain has been exempted. While Zoom does provide users the choice to submit a request to have a domain taken out of the Business Directory feature, not everyone is going to find it, along with also the requests have been”experiencing longer wait times than usual.”