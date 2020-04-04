Home Technology Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan Published A Blog Post On Wednesday Over...
Technology

Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan Published A Blog Post On Wednesday Over Privacy Concerns

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Zoom users have been increasing concerns about how the platform handles security and privacy since the app started to get traction once the book coronavirus outbreak turned into a catalyst.
  • Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan published a blog post on Wednesday acknowledging these topics and promising to tackle them as soon as possible.
  • For another 90 days, Zoom will have a feature freeze and focus solely on confidence, safety, and privacy.

For better or worse, Zoom’s video conferencing software has become the middle of focus for the last few weeks. Zoom has been the tool of choice for the personal and video calls as the book coronavirus compels millions of individuals all around the globe into quarantine to mitigate its spread. But as there turned a market enterprise app in an global phenomenon nearly instantly, safety and privacy issues that might not otherwise have registered are suddenly making headlinesand Zoom has had no choice but to respond.

At a lengthy blog post on Wednesday, Zoom creator and CEO Eric S. Yuan explained just how quickly things have changed for the company, acknowledging that there have been times when he and his staff have failed to properly convey its policies and get ready for the influx of consumers. By showing the maximum number of users in 2019 was 10 million yuan supplied some perspective. In one day, Zoom reach at 200 million consumers in March.

Yuan then clarified that the Zoom platform was built with enterprise clients in your mind, and said the flood of students, employees, and individuals wanting to interact presented”challenges [the company] did not anticipate when the platform was conceived” while helping to”uncover unforeseen problems with [the] platform.”

Zoom Has Lots of work left to do in the months ahead, however, the company has taken some of the steps that are necessary to address issues posed average users, security researchers, and by journalists:

  • On March 20th, the company clarified the best way to prevent strangers from”zoombombing” your calls.
  • On March 27th, the company eliminated the Facebook SDK that was collecting data surreptitiously.
  • On March 29th, the company updated its privacy policy to be transparent about data collection.
  • On April 1st, the attendee attention tracking feature was removed and details about encryption were explained.
  • As notes, it’s just the start of what will be an extended process for the company, although All of these are steps in the ideal direction. Here is

Enacting a feature freeze, effectively immediately, and changing all of our technology resources to focus on our biggest trust, security, and privacy issues.

  • Conducting an extensive review with third party pros and agent users to comprehend and ensure the safety of all of our new consumer use cases.
  • Preparing a transparency report which details information related to requests for data, documents, or content.
  • Improving our present pest control program.
  • Launch a CISO council in partnership with leading CISOs from throughout the business to facilitate a continuing dialogue about privacy and security best practices.
  • Engaging a string of simultaneous white box penetration tests to further identify and address issues.
  • Beginning next week, I will sponsor a weekly training on Wednesdays at 10am PT to give privacy and security updates to our community.

Zoom can not go back in time and fix the most egregious issues with its stage, nor can it retroactively prepare to get a 20x jump in daily active users, but it’s apparent that the business is taking the numerous reports and complaints regarding its software severely. This is a great indication for the users who depend on the platform to speak to their coworkers or interact with their friends during an pandemic and the organization’s future.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'


