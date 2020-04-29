Home Entertainment YouTube Will Request Viewers To Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Capital Throughout The...
EntertainmentTechnology

YouTube Will Request Viewers To Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Capital Throughout The Festival’s Run

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

YouTube is teaming up with film festivals from all around the world to flow a digital film festival that will take place from May 29th June 7th, 2020.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is going to be free to watch, including films, shorts, and more.

YouTube will request viewers to contribute to COVID-19 relief capital throughout the festival’s run.

The film industry, like other sectors, was hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Theaters across the world have been forced to close due to social distancing guidelines, and production on virtually every film and TV show now in development has been halted. The pandemic has forced studios to consider their toes as hard of a transition because it has been, and it’s been fascinating to watch them adapt to the fly.

Also Read:   The Crown Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What about Royal Heartbreaks?

Just this week, The Wall Street Journal noted that Trolls World Tour — that was published digitally on the same day that it was originally set to arrive in theatres — has made over $100 million. In three weeks, the animated sequel has generated more revenue than the first failed during its run.

- Advertisement -

Resourcefulness like this will be mandatory in the coming months, and to there, YouTube will be hosting a movie festival this summer in coordination with a few of the world’s most important festivals.

Also Read:   Walking Dead: The Zombie Apocalypse Revealed's Origin

We Are One: An International Film Festival will comprise programming, and will run from May 29th June 7th, 2020. The brand new festival will be wholly free to watch, with films, shorts, documentaries, music, humor, and panel discussions (and no ads) during the 10 days. No particular content was announced for the festival, however, a full schedule will be available in the forthcoming weeks. Viewers will be asked to donate while streaming the festival, also YouTube says all the money will go to gain COVID-19 relief funds.

Also Read:   Uber Provides Free 10 Million Rides And Food Deliveries Throughout Global Coronavirus Pandemic To Support Of coronavirus relief

These are the festivals curating programming for the occasion: Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival combines curators, artists, and authors to entertain and grant aid to viewers worldwide,” Head of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, Jane Rosenthal, stated in a declaration.

Also Read:   Dynasty Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Trailer, Storyline and preview
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Ex-HBO Manager in Charge Game of Thrones' Now Working With Apple
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

MacBook Pro Is In Trouble Due To The Leak Of Dell XPS 15 And Dell XPS 17

Technology Sweety Singh -
The brand new Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have been leaked before, but now Dell itself has leaked the specs for these...
Read more

Outer Banks season 2: Release date, Cast News, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Anoj Kumar -
Outer Banks is about a group of friends known as the Pogues, Headed by John B. Why his name isn't only"John" remains a mystery...
Read more

Captain America Could Not Raise Thor’s Hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Entertainment Alok Chand -
There Is no Shortage of Unforgettable moments in Avengers: Endgame, but an audience favorite was Captain America picks up Thor's hammer and Also uses...
Read more

WHO Says “Without National Unity And Global Solidarity, Trust Us, The Worst Is Ahead Of us,”

Corona Nitu Jha -
The company didn't clarify the way the worst of a virus that has infected over 2.4 million people killed at least 170,000 of them...
Read more

Ghost of Tsushima: Release Date, Plot, Gameplay, Characters, Trailer and Everything else You Have to know!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Do you Adore Action-Adventure Games? If the solution is yes! This may be the news you waited to listen to! Sucker Punch Productions is coming back...
Read more

New York Is Going To Conduct Stem Cell Treatment For COVID-19 Patients

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Doctors treating severe COVID-19 instances in New York attempted stem cell treatment on 12 patients, 10 of whom came off ventilators after receiving treatment.
Also Read:   Based On Data from NASA Satellites, The coronavirus pandemic has cleaned up the Atmosphere on the East Coast
It...
Read more

YouTube Will Request Viewers To Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Capital Throughout The Festival’s Run

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
YouTube is teaming up with film festivals from all around the world to flow a digital film festival that will take place from May...
Read more

The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun inks First-Look Treat Amazon

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Walking Dead fans instantly fell in love with Steven Yeun's Glenn on the Sequence. Yeun has inked a first-look cope hinting there is...
Read more

PUBG Is Drowning: How Bots Endanger To Terminate PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Gaming Sweety Singh -
It might appear difficult to believe, however, PUBG is on life support right now. And it is all because bots have been added to...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release date, Gameplay And All The Major Update

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IV marks the fourth Episode in the Diablo series. It is an online crawler activity role-playing game, and as...
Read more
© World Top Trend