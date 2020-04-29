- Advertisement -

YouTube is teaming up with film festivals from all around the world to flow a digital film festival that will take place from May 29th June 7th, 2020.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is going to be free to watch, including films, shorts, and more.

YouTube will request viewers to contribute to COVID-19 relief capital throughout the festival’s run.

The film industry, like other sectors, was hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Theaters across the world have been forced to close due to social distancing guidelines, and production on virtually every film and TV show now in development has been halted. The pandemic has forced studios to consider their toes as hard of a transition because it has been, and it’s been fascinating to watch them adapt to the fly.

Just this week, The Wall Street Journal noted that Trolls World Tour — that was published digitally on the same day that it was originally set to arrive in theatres — has made over $100 million. In three weeks, the animated sequel has generated more revenue than the first failed during its run.

Resourcefulness like this will be mandatory in the coming months, and to there, YouTube will be hosting a movie festival this summer in coordination with a few of the world’s most important festivals.

We Are One: An International Film Festival will comprise programming, and will run from May 29th June 7th, 2020. The brand new festival will be wholly free to watch, with films, shorts, documentaries, music, humor, and panel discussions (and no ads) during the 10 days. No particular content was announced for the festival, however, a full schedule will be available in the forthcoming weeks. Viewers will be asked to donate while streaming the festival, also YouTube says all the money will go to gain COVID-19 relief funds.

These are the festivals curating programming for the occasion: Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival combines curators, artists, and authors to entertain and grant aid to viewers worldwide,” Head of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, Jane Rosenthal, stated in a declaration.