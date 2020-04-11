“YouTube Originals” Available for Free Streaming To Promote Stay Home During Covid-19 Lockdown

- Advertisement -

YouTube is offering more than a dozen of its original shows for streaming during the lockdown. The programs, which include the murder-mystery contest’ Escape the Night’ (Seasons 1-4), dance play’ Step Up: High Water’ (Seasons 1-2), supernatural thriller’Impulse’ (Seasons 1-2), comedy show ‘foursome’ (Seasons 1-2) and animated kids’ show’Sherwood’, were initially only accessible to YouTube Premium subscribers who pay $11.99 a month in the united states and Rs. 129 a month in India under ordinary conditions.

The news was confirmed by YouTube’s global head of original content, Susanne Daniels, who stated: “With a varied collection of fan-favorite YouTube originals currently available to watch for free, we are continuing to promote safety. She also verified that the programs will remain ad-free even for non-paying users.

The completely free access went live on Wednesday, but there is no word on how long it will continue. Alongside the aforementioned shows, a number of the additional Content which will be available for streaming to free users in the coming weeks will have a slew of children apps and family-oriented originals, such as We Are Savvy, Hyperlinked, Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force and Kings of Atlantis.

Some new originals, such as the Justin Bieber docu-series’ Seasons’ and James Charles” Instant Influencer’, are available for free of ads. You may check out the entire listing on the official site.YouTube’s decision to free-up a number of its content comes following a slew of other streaming platforms, such as HBO, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, and SiriusXM, which have opened up some of their premium content for free streaming amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It will be interesting to see whether the rebranded Disney+ Hotstar along with other streaming Platforms in India will do something similar in the coming days.