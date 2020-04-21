Home Technology YouTube Made A Big Change In Its Android App, Numbers Will Be...
Technology

YouTube Made A Big Change In Its Android App, Numbers Will Be Seen in Millions, Not In Millions

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Given the day to day changes happening in the world, video-sharing company YouTube has also made some changes in its Android app. To entice Indian consumers, YouTube has now started showing the number of people watching videos in its Android app, from million and billion to millions and crores. However, the million and billion addicted Indians are not embracing this new change of YouTube at all and they are constantly doing evil on social media.

YouTube has around 200 crore subscribers worldwide, out of which around 26 crore five million consumers are found in India alone. YouTube has taken this big step to lure a large number of people in their regional language. However, this change from billion and million to lakh and crore has not yet started to be visible to all Indians. YouTube has seen this experiment on a small handful of Android apps on a very small scale. Under this experiment, not only the number of viewers of any video, but the number of subscribers of a YouTube channel will also be shown in lakhs and crores. If this experiment is successful, YouTube can implement it for all platforms.

Also Read:   YouTube Cofounder Teams Up With Former Lawmaker To Launch $100 Million-Plus Taiwan Fund
- Advertisement -

As soon as the news of this change spread, people started reacting on social media. People who have had these changes on the Android app have started taking screenshots from their phones and sharing them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Most people described this change as very bad. They believe that they have become accustomed to counting in million and billion so it is not easy to count any number in lakhs and crores.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   What Is 5G? All You Need To Know About This Blazing Fast Network
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

The Dragon Prince Season 4: when is it coming? Read to learn story, cast, release date and most of upgrades .

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The fantasy-based PC web arrangement's Dragon Prince' was discharged on Netflix on Sept 14, 2018. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and Wonderstorm being the...
Read more

YouTube Made A Big Change In Its Android App, Numbers Will Be Seen in Millions, Not In Millions

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Given the day to day changes happening in the world, video-sharing company YouTube has also made some changes in its Android app. To entice...
Read more

How Online Casinos Can Help James Bond Move Forward

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Very soon, Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond will be over. Beginning in 2006 with “Casino Royale,” Craig’s run is widely regarded as having...
Read more

iPhone SE Plus may be launched soon after iPhone SE 2, know possible price

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The US tech company Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2 in India. Now the company is preparing to launch another smartphone, named iPhone...
Read more

Mia Khalifa Married Between Lockdown? This Video Is Going Viral On Social Media

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
The coronavirus is being seen across the country. Because of which no work is being done. The situation is such that at this time...
Read more

0% Loans: Here Is What You Need To Know About Them

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
What Are 0% Loans? No interest or 0% loans are the types of loans that only allow you to repay the principal sum. In layman's...
Read more

Whatsapp Gets Updates, Now 8 Users Will Be Able To Make Audio And Video Calls Simultaneously

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The instant messaging app Whatsapp (Whatsapp) constantly releases new features to improve the chatting experience of its users. Now in this episode, WhatsApp has...
Read more

Google introduced wireless pixel buds, will be able to translate in real time

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Google has introduced Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in its Made by Google event. In this event, Google has also introduced Pixel...
Read more

WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: You Can Send Messages Like This Without Saving The Number, These Are 3 Ways

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected or say connected. At the moment when Lockdown 2.0 is implemented...
Read more

These 6 New Features Will Soon Come On WhatsApp, Know The Necessary Details Related To Them

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected to each other. WhatsApp adds new features to the app from...
Read more
© World Top Trend