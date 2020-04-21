YouTube Made A Big Change In Its Android App, Numbers Will Be Seen in Millions, Not In Millions

- Advertisement -

Given the day to day changes happening in the world, video-sharing company YouTube has also made some changes in its Android app. To entice Indian consumers, YouTube has now started showing the number of people watching videos in its Android app, from million and billion to millions and crores. However, the million and billion addicted Indians are not embracing this new change of YouTube at all and they are constantly doing evil on social media.

YouTube has around 200 crore subscribers worldwide, out of which around 26 crore five million consumers are found in India alone. YouTube has taken this big step to lure a large number of people in their regional language. However, this change from billion and million to lakh and crore has not yet started to be visible to all Indians. YouTube has seen this experiment on a small handful of Android apps on a very small scale. Under this experiment, not only the number of viewers of any video, but the number of subscribers of a YouTube channel will also be shown in lakhs and crores. If this experiment is successful, YouTube can implement it for all platforms.

As soon as the news of this change spread, people started reacting on social media. People who have had these changes on the Android app have started taking screenshots from their phones and sharing them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Most people described this change as very bad. They believe that they have become accustomed to counting in million and billion so it is not easy to count any number in lakhs and crores.