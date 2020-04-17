You season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

As soon as You season two fell on Netflix, fans were already desperate to see what season 3 would hold for Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg and his only as jagged girlfriend Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

The thriller about his relationships, Joe, stalker, and his terrifying, murderous escapades was an immediate hit with viewers and saw the show become one of the very popular series on the stage. Season 1 sees Joe become infatuated with literary pupil Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and season 2 sees him fall dangerously love with aspiring fighter Love Quinn.

Both seasons are full of shocking twists and bonkers moments that are impossible to stop watching — that is the reason why we’re all so distressed for 3. Here’s everything you need to know such as the release date, cast, trailers, spoilers, news and much more.

You season 3 release date

Season 3 will reunite at some point in 2021 (it won’t air in December 2020, as many enthusiasts supposed.) Season 3 will also consist of the following 10 episodes.

Fans suspected the fantastic news thanks to a report from Deadline that Netflix has been given a 7.213 million tax charge in the state of California to fund the creation of You season 3.

Penn Badgley also inadvertently uttered the third year in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview. Speaking about Love, he said: “She doesn’t seem to be the same kind of man. Dare I say, I think in the next season… Oh, God.” He said he”literally know[s] nothing about the next season.”

You season 3 cast

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to reprise their roles. Seeing as they’ve moved to the suburbs of LA, many of the You season 2 cast that are still living could still go back to the series in season 3 as well.

Enjoy’s mother (Saffron Burrows) and Love’s dad (Michael Reilly Burke) will likely be back. We will also likely see Love’s friends Gabe (Charlie Barnett), Sunrise (Melanie Field) and Lucy (Marielle Scott) return. Considering that the movie though, it’s fairly unlikely that we’ll be seeing Joe’s Anavrin manager Calvin (Adwin Brown) but we wouldn’t rule it out.

Then some characters could return to haunt Joe and are still living. Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is living in Florida and Will (Robin Lord Taylor) can return for revenge. We’ll also learn whether the intruder Joe begins obsessing over at the end of season two is a brand new actress or someone we met.

Seeing as Forty (James Scully) and Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) are both dead now we doubt that we’ll be seeing either of them in season 3 unless it’s via flashbacks or Joe and/or Love hallucinating.

Trailer

Currently, there isn’t a trailer for the third season of You but we shall update you as soon as there is.