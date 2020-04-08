‘You’ Season 3! Generation Still On? News And Predictions!

- Advertisement -

The Netflix series you’ based by writer Caroline Kepnes aired on September 9, 2018. The crowd was amazed by it with its stalkerish, cryptic and dark setting. The series revolves around his obsession to make a perfect relationship with the women he moves by doing everything in his power to win his girls through love and stalking them and Joe Goldberg. The show stars Penn Badgley from the lead playing with Joe Goldberg in the most way. Therefore. He makes you root for Joe and forming a love/hate relationship. The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2: The News!

YOU: SEASON-1

In Season-1. We saw him fall in love with Guinevere Beck and are introduced at Mooney’s to Joe Goldberg. What starts as a little crush takes a dark turn when Joe begins stalking Beck. Joe starts murdering the individuals who threaten his relationship with her. Beck’s no-good boyfriend, Peach, Beck’s best friend (who’s secretly in love with her), Dr.Nicky, (Beck’s therapist with whom she has an affair) are killed throughout the season. From the end of season-1, Beck finds the truth about Joe. Joe attempts to show her how he did everything for her but ends up killing her. Dr. Nicky is framed for the murder, sent to jail. Joe writes a memoir on behalf of Beck. Additionally, Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Candace( who believed to be dead), shows up.

YOU: SEASON-2

SPOILER ALERT!

Season-2 opens where Joe goes to L.A. for a fresh start and goes by Will Bettelheim. He meets health guru, an aspiring chef, and Love Quinn. He meets with her twin brother that is troubled Quinn. He works at ANAVRIN and starts to date Love. The neighbors Delilah and Ellie Alves of joe are leery of him. Following that, keep a very low profile and he tries to befriend them. Over the season, Candace threatens to expose Joe and ends up as the girlfriend of Forty. Joe attempts to deal with Candace and matches the household of Love. Additionally, Delilah learns the truth and begins to investigate Joe. Joe shields Ellie and locks her up. At the Decision of season-2, Love turns out to be just like Joe. She kills Delilah and Candace. Besides, Forty learns the truth about Joe and threatens him dying in the procedure. Joe goes off with a Love and sends Ellie away.

YOU: SEASON-3 UPDATES

You season 2 ends with Joe discovering his neighbor……intriguing, The show was revived for a season 3 on January 14 this season. Sera Gamble and the creators Greg Berlanti are because of the movie in California. Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to reprise their roles and will be linked with other cast members ( yet to be declared ). Season 3 was in active development and manufacturing was set to start until the world was changed by the Coronavirus. As of now, the season can be on hold and remains in it’s writing stage. The show will return based on speculations, based upon the Coronavirus Pandemic. For the time being, we’ll all have to wait patiently for Joe Goldberg to reunite.

SEASON-3 PREDICTIONS

As the fans wait for the show that is treasured to come back, many fans are coming up with their theories and predictions for Season-3:

Ellie will expose Joe- In season-2, Ellie finds out about Joe and Delilah. Until Delilah was killed Joe and Ellie were good friends. Joe advised her to move and saw the need to safeguard Ellie. From the end of season-2, Joe is sending money to Ellie occasionally but certain lovers are convinced that because she hates him 35, she might seek revenge and expose him.

Forty’s film will expose Joe: By the season-2 conclusion, Spartan discovered the facts about Joe and wanted him dead. The adaptation of the book, The Dark of Beck of forty Face Of Love, possibly the key to exposing Joe once and for all.

The Neighbor is Beck- The most popular theory going around is the neighbor exhibited after season-2 is Beck. Joe thought Candace was dead but she came back, so why not Beck?

The Neighbor is Joe’s Next Victim: Another concept predicts the mystery woman is going to be still another victim of Joe’s. Since Joe still does not know what to make of their relationship and Love this girl might be his out of Love.

Love is going to be the Protagonist Now: Still another popular fan theory claims that Season-3 will be from Love’s point of view and not Joe’s. It follows that Love will do the voiceovers and we’ll see the story unfold through her eyes.