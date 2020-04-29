Home Gaming Xbox One And Xbox 360 Free New Games To Be Launched In...
Xbox One And Xbox 360 Free New Games To Be Launched In May 2020

  • Microsoft has declared the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in April.
  • Xbox Live Gold readers can grab V-Rally 4 and Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor on Xbox One.
  • You can save about $120 by picking up all of four Xbox games while they are available at no cost Microsoft announced the slate of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 matches it will be giving away in May on Tuesday.

 

The highlight of the Xbox Games using Gold lineup this month is V-Rally 4, which will be an off-road racing game published in September 2018, but Overlord II is well worth adding to your group too. As always, to add the matches listed below to a library, you will need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. Here are the facts on the availability of All of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for May: Enjoy an extreme experience when becoming an expert in a demanding simulation.

v rally

Take on the challenges of rallies, rallycross, drifts, buggies, and hill climbs and set off on a spectacular journey throughout every continent.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr ($39.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox OneYou are an Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent. Inside this Action-RPG developed by the creators of The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, search carefully the fortress-monastery, Martyr, and purge it of the Chaos lurking behind its walls.

warhammer

Sensible World of Soccer ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360Sensible World of Soccer is the classic 90’s football game reborn with improved images! Take on your friends online today within this fantastic pick up and play a soccer match. Play a fast match, or manage your team over a full season with a fully immersive tactics editor.

Overlord II ($9.99 ERP): Accessible May 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360Overlord II, a sequel to the critically acclaimed cult hit, sees the return of the disorderly Minions and their brand new Dark Master. Bigger, worse and more beautifully harmful, Overlord II includes a mythical Empire to crush, a massive Netherworld to revive, Minion mounts to mobilize, a trio of mistresses to woo, War Machines to crush opposition and a lot of adorable creatures to, err… murder (along with a mini-map).  overload 2

You will save $119 if you pick up all of four games, and may include up to 3770 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 names is backward compatible with the Xbox One, therefore even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all of four matches listed above. And as always, a few of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them until they go back to being compensated.

