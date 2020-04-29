- Advertisement -

In the months since, the business has gone dark, although Microsoft spent the first half of March sharing details about the Xbox Series X we had been waiting for. Other than the surreptitious reveal of this console’s emblem on Wednesday, we haven’t heard much more about the next Xbox lately, but recent interviews conducted by Windows Central offer some interesting context about the features that Microsoft announced last month.

The entire piece is well worth a read, however, we’re going to concentrate on the interview with The Coalition’s technical manager Mike Rayner, that was on the group that made Gears 5 for Xbox One and PC. We keep hearing about how the inclusion of a solid-state drive (SSD) will be one of the biggest technological leaps of the next generation, however, Rayner helps clarify precisely how much of a difference the new technologies makes on a game like Gears 5.

“With the Xbox collection X out of the gate, we decreased our load-times by more than 4x without any code changes,” he said. “Together with the new DirectStorage APIs and new hardware decompression, we can further enhance I/O performance and reduce CPU overhead, each of which are important to reach fast loading.”

To summarize: A Xbox One match which introduced only months past loads four times faster before the developer has even touched the game’s code. To put it differently, this is the tip of the iceberg.

Rayner went into much more detail concerning the improvements of the well:

We’ve come to expect memory performance with each generation, and leaps in CPU, GPU. Xbox collection X over-delivers. As a game programmer, one is that the massive I/O improvements on Xbox collection X. In the present generation, since our worlds’ fidelity and size increased, we’ve observed download times and set up sizes grow and raising requirements, which have made it challenging to maintain load-times expectations and meet world streaming requirements. The Xbox collection X has been designed to address this particular challenge.

For those of you interested in the effusive praise of this Xbox collection X of Rayner, you won’t need to wait long to discover if he’s being hyperbolic. An upgrade for will be available for your Xbox collection X when the console launches this autumn, and we’ll have the ability to see for ourselves how much of a difference the SSD makes.

We won’t be waiting longer for that, although this may not be the huge news ditch we were expecting. Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted in a tweet Thursday that the”next step” of this Series X show rollout is”not too much of a wait,” and will feature matches. We haven’t seen any games in action, but that’s going to change at any stage within the upcoming few weeks.