WSJ: iPhone 12 Models Will Launch This Year, But Mass Production Hault Back a Month

By- Viper
Apple is planning to launch its own iPhone 12 Series this season, but mass production of these devices is going to be held by around a month on account of this global CoronaVirus catastrophe, based on The Wall Street Journal. The rumor claims that Apple is also cutting the number of iPhones it intends to make in the second half of the season by as many as 20 percent.

Apple typically reveals new flagship iPhones in September. While a one month delay to production doesn’t sound essential enough to affect that interval, reports imply that at least one version may not be available to purchase until October or November.

Apple is preparing four 5G-enabled iPhones, including one 6.7-inch model, one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo along with other sources. All four versions should highlight a more tiny top-notch, flatter edges like iPad Pro 2020 versions, and also OLED screens. High-end models are also supposed to feature a LiDAR detector.

