Captain America Snap Have Left a Much Better End to End Game’ Compared to Iron Man’s?

Since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters this past year, Marvel buffs have been clinging to the what if’s’ of this narrative, thinking what might have occurred, had the end been different to the one we saw.

And fans are drawing up alternative ends to the blockbuster hit when things might have been better had it been Iron Man aka Tony Stark to give his life up to kill Thanos, but instead Captain 45, imagining.

Even though Doctor Steven Strange made it fairly clear that to come out triumphant out of the third-act struggle, it had been Stark’s snap which could save them all, as advocated by him at Avengers: Infinity War, with the 14,000,605 futures he foresaw.

When a 14,000,606 was ended guessed together with Steve Rogers snapping away the mega-villain, by Strange, here is what could have occurred:

A body armor that might have reproduced the Infinity Gauntlet because of him had not, unlike Iron Man, guarded Captain America. Therefore, the only way forward for Cap would be to maintain the Gauntlet and yanking him and his military away from existence himself.

But would he have lived the lethal snap? Not. The two items that need to be taken into consideration would be Rogers’ superhuman metabolism and energy.

It is also pertinent to consider, that Thanos and Hulk’s snaps had influenced the universe, whereas this one only took down the side from the Avengers Compound, therefore proving the effect would not be as definite.

That being said, Cap could have died even more promptly than Iron Man, who got a few extra minutes to say his goodbyes, all thanks to his suit and would not have survived.

If that alternate ending were to pan out, does that imply Stark could’ve elongated his storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As he combined with Pepper Potts had been adamant about living happily ever after with their daughter Morgan and hanging up his Iron Man suit that too, seems unlikely.

It has been theorized that he could have still had a background presence, particularly after the events of Spider-Man: Far from Home, where we see a lot of his antagonists having access to the Stark technology and using it from him for pure evil. This could have very somehow headed a path for the return, had the story rolled out in that direction of Iron Man.

While this might have marginally given a happier end to Stark’s narrative, Captain America’s would have been ten times worse than the end we saw of Iron Man. Until the last conflict with the Mad Titan from his teenage days, Rogers is recognized as the very selfless character in the MCU. That is any imagined alternatives, make not the real finale more gratifying than his exultant and calm end with Peggy Carter.