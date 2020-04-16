Why’Person of Interest’ Is the Secret to Knowing’Westworld’ Season 3

- Advertisement -

This season of Westworld has employed artificial intelligence as a means to explore notions of free will and the way it can be traded to get a false sense of security. The thing is, all those themes were already explored by Westworld’s founder Jonathan Nolan in his past TV series, Person of Interest.

Way back in 2011, Person of Interest, started as a typical police procedural on CBS that quickly evolved into a sci-fi thriller about the dangers of a surveillance state–mixed with a bit of Batman for good measure. As we learn at the beginning of every episode: “The government has a secret system. A machine which spies on you every hour of every single day.” The show follows a group of individuals seeking to save individuals involved in violent crimes which the artificial superintelligence (ASI) forecasts while fighting the rise of a new ASI that threatens to destroy free will.

Predictions as an instrument of control

Season 3 of Westworld introduced the idea of Rehoboam, a powerful predictive artificial intelligence that uses data to forecast the future of every human on the planet. Though marketed as a means to allow people to”achieve their unrealized potential” in fact, it is only a means to control both the public and eliminate all free options.

Though many characters remark about how calm things look and how maybe it is not such a bad idea to let Samaritan run things, the series makes it clear that regardless of the consequences, regardless of the rationale, machines shouldn’t be left in control of determining who wants to live more, as”anybody who appears on the world as though it was a game of chess deserves to lose” Samaritan could have temporarily solved crime, but it did so by judging and executing tens of thousands of people without another thought.

Relevant and irrelevant people

What makes Samaritan distinct from the Machine–that the”great” ASI at Person of Interest–is that unlike Samaritan, that only analyzes threats to domestic security and also to its system, the Machine additionally analyzes violent acts between ordinary people. These amounts, that Samaritan logs as”irrelevant,” numbers become the bread and butter of this series, and Westworld has been tinkering with a similar idea this year.

Throughout the nature of Caleb (Aaron Paul), we heard that Rehoboam forecasts a person’s future, and works backward from there to ascertain somebody’s value. Because of Caleb’s upbringing and past traumas, the ASI predicts he will kill himself in roughly a decade, so it does not want to”waste” job opportunities and a better lifestyle to get a man who will not use it. The dilemma is that Rehoboam doesn’t seem to take into account the concept that a job would allow a lifestyle that is better to be got by Caleb and prevent his suicide.

The worth and the cost of free will

The problem with Rehoboam and Samaritan’s discount for the”irrelevant” numbers become apparent when we see Dolores do exactly what she does best, preventing people from their oppressors by showing them both the railings of the train they have been driving all their lives. We see Ash (Lena Waithe) discovering that her brother is deemed unfit to acquire work, or to procreate because the machine deems him a collapse. But we also see a woman whose daughter will seemingly kill herself in a couple of years based on information gathered from her online behavior and family history of stress, and a woman who Rehoboam forecasts will grow Alzheimer’s and consequently recommends she is removed from the gene pool by forbidding her reproduction.