Not many folks can think of Goldeneye as a critical James Bond movie, past the stage it introduced Pierce Brosnan to the franchise as another on the line of actors playing 007 of course. But considering the background of Bond movies (along with the ups and downs the series took) the initial Brosnan outing was fairly vital, as it arrived in a fairly dangerous time in the franchise’s lifespan.

Throughout Esquire UK’s live watch party for Goldeneye this weekend, Pierce Brosnan shepherded the audience through his very first movie outing as James Bond and provided some very interesting facts from his introduction at 007. And early on in the exciting runtime of the event, he painted the picture of why the success of the movie was so significant:

Since I said, they had been dormant for six decades, the stakes were so high on this film. Besides, you know, [individuals were asking]’Can this Brosnan fellow going to acquit himself? What is likely to happen here:’ … And there was a good deal at stake. A beloved character, a franchise, a family company, a homegrown solution, and we needed to get it right.

Those six years Pierce Brosnan’s talking about are the years between 1995 and 1989. This was the notorious gap in which legal problems plaguing MGM place the James Bond franchise hold, permitting Timothy Dalton to exit his contract following 1989s License To Kill. From this point, the series that was regular as clockwork Bond had become what seemed like an extended hibernation.

With Goldeneye needing something special to get it in the hearts and minds of this 007 fandom, the Pierce Brosnan run of movies would need an ace in the hole to kick things off. Happily, that winning card came in the kind of director Martin Campbell, the guy who’d go on to become a two-time master of introducing fresh a James Bond into the world.

As he mentioned his memory of Campbell’s directing skills, Pierce Brosnan recalled some vivid details as to why the future Casino Royale filmmaker made such a fantastic fit for your project:

Martin Campbell could put the fear of God in a single. … He vibrated at such an intensity, every day. Among his directing notes was, ‘Sharp as a knife! Sharp as a knife! 150%!’, screaming action!’ At the very top of his voice. You could see celebrities who’d come in only to get a day freeze in fear. But he was also very kind, too supportive, and very attentive to everyone. He was just passionate.

Laying down the law, while things that are keeping energized on the place is exactly what people look for in a director who jumps into a franchise such as the James Bond series. As Campbell’s skills were put to their evaluation using Goldeneye, this is one of the tales that have a fairly happy ending. The long-awaited debut to fate’s tuxedo of pierce Brosnan became a smash hit at the 1995 box office, also guaranteed that the entire world would see more of Ian Fleming intelligence agent.

Can we see Martin Campbell’s skills return to the franchise? It’s a possibility, but the ideal circumstances need to come in to play. As he knocked it out of the park already, when it comes to directing skills in a series that ever sees a returning contestant If we never find another Campbell driven Bond picture it will not be thought of as a tragedy.