Disney has been producing some little strides for LGBTQ+ representation, but a lot of fans insist that it is too little, too late. Minimal efforts that comprised no more than about 20 minutes of screen-time were outlined in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and LucasFilm’s The growth of Skywalker – both Disney franchises. Gay relationships have emerged on smaller-scale Disney+ shows – but with all the more conservative character of Disney films, it might have taken a miracle to make Elsa gay. Frozen reigned number one for the highest-grossing animated film of all time upon its release before being dethroned, and Frozen 2 currently sits at the number one slot. The media giant faces backlash from parents their sexuality is a character so insinuated by every time. It wasn’t probable that Disney would hazard parents boycotting their most successful animated franchise by creating Frozen’s top lady gay.

When asked about the lack of gay Elsa in Frozen 2, manager Jennifer Lee told Insider, “once we agreed to do the sequel, we agreed we were going to not build it [from] the outside in… We just could not take action .” For the creative group, Elsa’s narrative is about the 2 sisters, and romance is not a believable part of the equation for her at this stage.” We couldn’t change that from the exterior because it would not be true,” Lee expanded.” So we did not build Elsa a romantic narrative. We were not making a statement about it we were just building from where she is now and felt as though we needed to stay true.”

While Elsa has not been deemed homosexual, Frozen 2 did not create her straight, either. Fans may plausibly see Elsa’s storyline for a metaphor for society forcing the LGBTQ+ community to hide who they are. Elsa’s parents stop at no end to conceal her abilities, as well as their voyage in Frozen 2, which can be translated into them trying to locate a trigger or a”cure” for who she is — the consequence being that Elsa learns to adapt herself. The parallels between Elsa’s parents resisted her abilities and the backlash when they return to their family the community faces is real. Honeymaren aside, Elsa’s travel in Frozen 2 is dictated by a mysterious female voice Elsa hears in the night — a voice she’s compelled to follow. Everything is risked by the ice queen because she is fascinated by the possibilities of accompanying this lady. Disney played it safe, although almost every scene in the film could have caused a coming-out scene. Disney could have dropped the ball from Frozen 2, but is there a possibility of gay Elsa in Frozen 3?