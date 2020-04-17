Home Technology Why Buying iPhone SE Advantages Deals? 5 reasons
Technology

Why Buying iPhone SE Advantages Deals? 5 reasons

By- Vikash Kumar
Apple has launched its new affordable smartphone iPhone SE. Its price in India has been kept at Rs 42,500. Despite being cheaper than other models of the company, many features of this phone are like iPhone 11. Here we are giving you 5 reasons why buying iPhone SE can be a profitable deal.

1. Compact size

The smartphone should be such that it can be easily held in one hand. The smartphones that are coming these days are coming with 6 to 6.5-inch screens. Running them with one hand is a bit difficult. In such a situation, the iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display will be perfect for one-handed use.

2. Fast Performance

Like the iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic chipset has also been installed in the iPhone SE. It is the latest processor of the company. Whether playing games or multitasking, everything will be smooth on this phone. That is, despite making affordable smartphones, the company did not compromise on performance.

3. OS updates

In this phone, the company has given the iOS 13 operating system and the company will also release an update of its latest version iOS 14 coming in June. Let us know that Apple keeps giving software updates to its smartphone continuously after three to four years.

4. Low Price

The price of this Apple phone can also be a big reason to buy it. You may have to pay double the price to buy other smartphones of the company. On the other hand, if you think that you buy old iPhone models at a lower price, then you will not get the latest processor and other latest features.

5. Resale Value

Another special feature of Apple products is that their resale value is quite good. Even after the company stops selling an iPhone, you can sell these models at a good price in the market. One big reason for this is that Apple iPhones are constantly receiving software updates.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

