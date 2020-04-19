The World Health Organization (WHO) Stated That Coronavirus Resistance Testing Could Prove That Somebody Lived COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that coronavirus immunity testing could demonstrate that someone lived COVID-19, but there’s no proof that a person is immune to the virus.

The remarks come in response to increased chatter about immunity tests and resistance passports for the weeks and months ahead.

Scientists studying the new SARS-CoV-2 virus have not been able to figure out how long immunity lasts, given the disease is merely a few months old at this point.

Over 2.2 million people worldwide are confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning. COVID-19 upend our lives and needed just 3 months to kill more than 154,000 patients. Social distancing measures are becoming the standard in many countries, and systems are hurrying to ensure they have sufficient supplies and evaluations. At the same time, protect against life-threatening complications and physicians are experimenting with all kinds of drugs that were known to relieve COVID-19 symptoms. Researchers came out with quantifiers growing the number of research for the new ailment, while others created more than 70 vaccine applicants.

The overall consensus is that COVID-19 immunity is that can be done by surviving the infection or obtaining a vaccine, and what’s going to help us get beyond this plague. However, the WHO has some bad news about COVID-19 immunity. Now, the mere discovery of carcinogens doesn’t guarantee protection against this disease.

“These antibody tests will have the ability to quantify that degree of serology existence, that level of antibodies, but that does not necessarily mean that somebody with antibodies” is resistant, WHO’s Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove stated on Friday. The company’s head of those emerging diseases and zoonosis units included that WHO officials found many countries that indicated the resistance tests would”catch the things that they believe is going to be a measure of resistance.”

There’s been plenty of discuss immunity lately and about so-called resistance passports that could confirm there is a person a COVID-19 survivor. As we have explained in the past, the entire thing might work, but it might also fail if stringent procedures are not in place to guarantee the validity of the data. Also, there’s one enormous question about immunity that’s not yet been answered: we have no idea how long this acquired immunity lasts.

“What the utilization of these tests will do will measure the degree of antibodies. It is an answer that the body has a week or two later after they have been infected with this virus,” the physician said at a news conference at Geneva, per CNBC. “Right now, we’ve got no evidence that the use of a serological test can show that an individual is resistant or protected by reinfection.”

WHO’s executive director of emergency programs Dr. Mike Ryan clarified that investigators are looking into the length of coverage that COVID-19 antibodies can provide.

“Nobody is sure whether someone with antibodies is completely protected against having the disorder or being exposed again,” he explained. “Plus, some of the Evaluations Suffer from sensitivity.

They could give a negative consequence.”

He continued, “With respect to recovery after which reinfection, I believe we do not have the answers to this. That is unknown.” Kerkhove detailed a study from Shanghai on Monday that revealed some patients had”no detectable antibody response,” while others had a high reaction. She added that if the latter category is resistant to the second reinfection is”a distinct question”

Reports from state comprehensive cases of COVID-19 patients who regained but subsequently tested positive. Doctors are still trying to describe the phenomenon.

The WHO had to face criticism with Trump declaring a few days ago, from President Trump in the past couple of weeks the US will quit funding the organization. The WHO hasn’t had a response to the publication pandemic, but it is still the world’s sole health body and its experience is required during pandemics.

Whatever WHO may have done wrong, how some authorities reacted to this pandemic isn’t WHO’s fault. Some countries were able to prepare fast responses to the pandemic, with Germany, Iceland, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam being examples. Others like the US wasted the head start they had and neglected to ensure they had the supplies, logistics, and protocols that could have helped the curve flattens from the beginning of local outbreaks.

To put it differently, the WHO’s advice and opinion have to still count for something and should not be dismissed just because it’s not good news.