The company didn’t clarify the way the worst of a virus that has infected over 2.4 million people killed at least 170,000 of them had yet to arrive.

The WHO also says that politics”could fuel further this outbreak.” It’s been almost exactly three months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, and most of the country was locked down for more than thirty days today.

The curve has begun to flatten in some of the areas that were hit the hardest by the disease, but although talks about how to restart the economy have started in earnest, the World Health Organization reminded us this week that we aren’t from the woods yet. “Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is ahead of us,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday from the company’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Let’s stop this tragedy. It is a virus that many people still do not understand.” Tedros did not go into detail about exactly what”the worst” might be, but as NBC News points out, the spread of this illness in Africa in the coming weeks and months, in which health systems are significantly less developed than in many of the countries that have already been affected, could be deadlier than what we have seen in countries like Italy, Spain, France, and the United States. Tedros also cautioned that it might be”the political problem that could fuel further this outbreak,” including that pushing politics at the center of the crisis”is like playing with fire”

Uncoincidentally, the WHO’s warning comes as many Asian and European countries are starting to ease up on restrictions like school and business closures, quarantines, travel provisions, and public gathering bans now that the reported variety of cases is falling. A few US states are raising lockdown measures as well, as Florida reopens some of its beaches, and Georgia informs a huge variety of businesses to return to work this past week.

This warning also comes just days after President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be pulling its financing for the WHO. Trump says that his government will assess the business’s”part in mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Trump claims that the WHO did not discuss info about the publication coronavirus epidemic”in a timely and transparent” manner, even though he continuously downplayed the danger of the virus in the US, in which COVID-19 has now claimed over 40,000 lives. At the time of writing, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Map reports almost 2.5 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and just over 170,000 deaths around the world to date.