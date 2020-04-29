Home Corona WHO Says "Without National Unity And Global Solidarity, Trust Us, The Worst...
CoronaEducation

WHO Says “Without National Unity And Global Solidarity, Trust Us, The Worst Is Ahead Of us,”

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

The company didn’t clarify the way the worst of a virus that has infected over 2.4 million people killed at least 170,000 of them had yet to arrive.

The WHO also says that politics”could fuel further this outbreak.” It’s been almost exactly three months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, and most of the country was locked down for more than thirty days today.

- Advertisement -

The curve has begun to flatten in some of the areas that were hit the hardest by the disease, but although talks about how to restart the economy have started in earnest, the World Health Organization reminded us this week that we aren’t from the woods yet. “Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is ahead of us,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday from the company’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th results declared before May

“Let’s stop this tragedy. It is a virus that many people still do not understand.” Tedros did not go into detail about exactly what”the worst” might be, but as NBC News points out, the spread of this illness in Africa in the coming weeks and months, in which health systems are significantly less developed than in many of the countries that have already been affected, could be deadlier than what we have seen in countries like Italy, Spain, France, and the United States. Tedros also cautioned that it might be”the political problem that could fuel further this outbreak,” including that pushing politics at the center of the crisis”is like playing with fire”

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th results declared before May

Uncoincidentally, the WHO’s warning comes as many Asian and European countries are starting to ease up on restrictions like school and business closures, quarantines, travel provisions, and public gathering bans now that the reported variety of cases is falling. A few US states are raising lockdown measures as well, as Florida reopens some of its beaches, and Georgia informs a huge variety of businesses to return to work this past week.

This warning also comes just days after President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be pulling its financing for the WHO. Trump says that his government will assess the business’s”part in mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Also Read:   REAL ID Deadline For Domestic Flights Delayed Until 2021 Because Of Coronavirus

Trump claims that the WHO did not discuss info about the publication coronavirus epidemic”in a timely and transparent” manner, even though he continuously downplayed the danger of the virus in the US, in which COVID-19 has now claimed over 40,000 lives. At the time of writing, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Map reports almost 2.5 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and just over 170,000 deaths around the world to date.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Coronavirus Spreads Through The Air Outside With Shocking Ease, Research Says
Nitu Jha

Must Read

MacBook Pro Is In Trouble Due To The Leak Of Dell XPS 15 And Dell XPS 17

Technology Sweety Singh -
The brand new Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have been leaked before, but now Dell itself has leaked the specs for these...
Read more

Outer Banks season 2: Release date, Cast News, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Anoj Kumar -
Outer Banks is about a group of friends known as the Pogues, Headed by John B. Why his name isn't only"John" remains a mystery...
Read more

Captain America Could Not Raise Thor’s Hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Entertainment Alok Chand -
There Is no Shortage of Unforgettable moments in Avengers: Endgame, but an audience favorite was Captain America picks up Thor's hammer and Also uses...
Read more

WHO Says “Without National Unity And Global Solidarity, Trust Us, The Worst Is Ahead Of us,”

Corona Nitu Jha -
The company didn't clarify the way the worst of a virus that has infected over 2.4 million people killed at least 170,000 of them...
Read more

Ghost of Tsushima: Release Date, Plot, Gameplay, Characters, Trailer and Everything else You Have to know!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Do you Adore Action-Adventure Games? If the solution is yes! This may be the news you waited to listen to! Sucker Punch Productions is coming back...
Read more

New York Is Going To Conduct Stem Cell Treatment For COVID-19 Patients

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Doctors treating severe COVID-19 instances in New York attempted stem cell treatment on 12 patients, 10 of whom came off ventilators after receiving treatment.
Also Read:   Facebook Is Struggling To Keep running under 'unprecedented' Requirement
It...
Read more

YouTube Will Request Viewers To Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Capital Throughout The Festival’s Run

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
YouTube is teaming up with film festivals from all around the world to flow a digital film festival that will take place from May...
Read more

The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun inks First-Look Treat Amazon

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Walking Dead fans instantly fell in love with Steven Yeun's Glenn on the Sequence. Yeun has inked a first-look cope hinting there is...
Read more

PUBG Is Drowning: How Bots Endanger To Terminate PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Gaming Sweety Singh -
It might appear difficult to believe, however, PUBG is on life support right now. And it is all because bots have been added to...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release date, Gameplay And All The Major Update

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IV marks the fourth Episode in the Diablo series. It is an online crawler activity role-playing game, and as...
Read more
© World Top Trend