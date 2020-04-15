Home Technology Which Smartphone Is Better For You 'OnePlus 8 Or OnePlus 8 Pro'...
Technology

Which Smartphone Is Better For You ‘OnePlus 8 Or OnePlus 8 Pro’ : Go To Inside For All Details

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
OnePlus’ latest series of handsets comes the $899 OnePlus 8 Pro and also the $699 OnePlus 8.

Typically with different sizes or”Pro” models of phones, you see little variations maybe a nicer screen here or an extra camera lens there. However, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are just two completely different devices, outfitted with RAM, displays, cameras, batteries, charging systems, unique layouts as well as 5G capabilities.

After the afternoon, the OnePlus 8 duo is only similar in name only. In this OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro contrast, we’ll have a deeper look at the ways the organization’s hotly-anticipated handsets differ and offer our recommendation.

OnePlus 8 Specs:

Dimensions 

  • Height：160.2 mm

  • Width：72.9 mm

  • Thickness：8.0 mm

  • Weight：180g

Display 

Parameters

  • Size: 6.55 inches(The corners of the screen are within a standard rectangle. Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.55 inches in the full rectangle and 6.34 inches accounting for the rounded corners.)

  • Resolution: 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI

  • Aspect Ratio: 20:9

  • Type: Fluid AMOLED

  • Support sRGB, Display P3

  • Cover Glass: 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features

  • Reading Mode

  • Night Mode

  • Vibrant Color Effect

Performance 

  • Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 10

  • CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865

  • 5G Chipset: X55

  • GPU: Adreno 650

  • RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X

  • Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE

  • Battery: 4300 mAh (non-removable)

  • Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A)

Camera 

Rear camera – Main

  • Sensor: Sony IMX586

  • Megapixels: 48

  • Pixel Size: 0.8µm

  • Lens Quantity: 6P

  • OIS: Yes

  • EIS: Yes

  • Aperture: f/1.75

Ultra Wide Angle Lens

  • Megapixels: 16

  • Aperture: f/2.2

  • Field of View: 116°

Flash

  • Dual LED Flash

Optical Zoom

  • No（Support in sensor zoom 2X）

Autofocus

  • Multi Autofocus (PDAF+CAF)

Video

  • 4K video at 30/60 fps

  • 1080P video at 30/60 fps

  • Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps

  • Time-Lapse 1080P 30fps, 4k 30fps

  • Video Editor

Features

  • CINE aspect ratio video recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Micro , Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Cat&dog face detection&focus, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image

Front Camera

  • Sensor: Sony IMX471

  • Megapixels: 16

  • Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

  • EIS: Yes

  • Autofocus: Fixed Focus

  • Aperture: f/2.45

Features

  • CINE aspect ratio video recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Micro , Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Cat&dog face detection&focus, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image

 Connectivity
LTE/LTE-A

  • 4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 18/UL Cat 13(1.2Gbps /150Mbps), depending on carrier support

Band

  • GSM：GSM850、GSM900、GSM1800、GSM1900

  • WCDMA：B1、B2、B4、B5、B8、B9、B19

  • CDMA：BC0(Roaming)

  • LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26

  • LTE-TDD：B34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46

  • 5G: N78

  • MIMO：LTE：B1, 3, 41, 40 NR: N78

  • （Note：Actual network and frequency band usage depends on local operator deployment. Hardware support 5G N78）

Wi-Fi

  • 2×2 MIMO，Support 2.4G / 5G，Support WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax

Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC

NFC

  • NFC enabled

Positioning

  • GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS

Sensors

  • In-display Fingerprint Sensor

  • Accelerometer

  • Electronic Compass

  • Gyroscope

  • Ambient Light Sensor

  • Proximity Sensor

  • Sensor Core

Ports

  • USB 3.1 GEN1

  • Type-C

  • Support standard Type-C earphone

  • Dual nano-SIM slot

Buttons

  • Gestures and on-screen navigation support

  • Alert Slider

Audio

  • Dual Stereo Speakers

  • Noise cancellation support

  • Dolby Atmos®

Multimedia

Audio Supported Formats

  • Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4

  • Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR

Video Supported Formats

  • Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM

  • Recording: MP4

Image Supported Formats

  • Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, RAW

  • Output: JPEG, DNG

In The Box

  • OnePlus 8

  • Warp Charge 30 Power Adapter

  • Warp Type-C Cable (Support USB 2.0)

  • Quick Start Guide

  • Welcome Letter

  • Safety Information and Warranty Card

  • LOGO Sticker

  • Case

  • Screen Protector

  • SIM Tray Ejector

oneplus 8 packing

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs:

Dimensions

  • Height: 165.3 mm

  • Width: 74.3 mm

  • Thickness: 8.5 mm

  • Weight: 199g

Display

Parameters

  • Size: 6.78 inches(The corners of the screen are within a standard rectangle. Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.78 inches in the full rectangle and 6.55 inches accounting for the rounded corners.)

  • Resolution: 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi

  • Aspect Ratio: 19.8:9

  • Type: Fluid AMOLED

  • Support sRGB, Display P3

  • Cover Glass: 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Features

  • Adaptive Display

  • Vibrant Color Effect Pro

  • Motion Graphics Smoothing

  • Reading Mode

  • Night Mode

Performance

  • Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 10

  • CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865

  • 5G Chipset: X55

  • GPU: Adreno 650

  • RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

  • Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS3.0

  • Battery: 4510 mAh (non-removable)

  • Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A)

  • 30W Wireless Charging

Camera

Rear camera – Main

  • Sensor: Sony IMX689

  • Megapixels: 48

  • Pixel Size: 1.12 µm/48M; 2.24 µm (4 in 1)/12M

  • Lens Quantity: 7P

  • OIS: Yes

  • EIS: Yes

  • Aperture: f/1.78

Telephoto Lens

  • Megapixels: 8

  • Pixel Size: 1.0µm

  • OIS: Yes

  • Aperture: f/2.44

Ultra Wide Angle Lens

  • Megapixels: 48

  • Aperture: f/2.2

  • Field of View: 120°

Color Filter Lens

  • Megapixels: 5

  • Aperture: f/2.4

Flash

  • Dual LED Flash

Zoom

  • 3× hybrid zoom

Autofocus

  • Multi Autofocus ( All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)

Video

  • 4K video at 30/60 fps

  • 1080P video at 30/60 fps

  • Super Slow Motion: 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240fps

  • Time-Lapse: 1080P 30fps, 4k 30fps

  • Video Editor

Features

  CINE aspect ratio video recording, Video HDR, Cat&Dog face detect & focus, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Super Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Audio Zoom, Audio 3D
Front Camera

  • Sensor: Sony IMX471

  • Megapixels: 16

  • Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

  • EIS: Yes

  • Autofocus: Fixed Focus

  • Aperture: f/2.45

Video

  • 1080p video at 30fps

  • Time-Lapse

Features

  • Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Connectivity

LTE/LTE-A

  • 4×4 MIMO, Supports up to DL Cat 18 / UL Cat 13(1.2Gbps / 150Mbps), depending on carrier support

Band

  • GSM：GSM850、GSM900、GSM1800、GSM1900

  • WCDMA：B1、B2、B4、B5、B8、B9、B19

  • CDMA：BC0(Roaming)

  • LTE-FDD：B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26

  • LTE-TDD：B34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46

  • 5G: n78

  • MIMO：LTE：B1, 3, 41, 40 NR: N78

  • （Note：Actual network and frequency band usage depends on local operator deployment. Hardware support 5G n78）

Wi-Fi

  • 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G, Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC

NFC

  • NFC enabled

Positioning

  • GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS

Sensors

  • In-display Fingerprint Sensor

  • Accelerometer

  • Electronic Compass

  • Gyroscope

  • Ambient Light Sensor

  • Proximity Sensor

  • Sensor Core

  • Laser Sensor

  • Flicker-detect sensor

  • Front RGB sensor

Ports

  • USB 3.1 GEN1

  • Type-C

  • Support standard Type-C earphone

  • Dual nano-SIM slot

Buttons

  • Gestures and on-screen navigation support

  • Alert Slider

Audio

  • Dual Stereo Speakers

  • Noise cancellation support

  • Dolby Atmos®

  • Audio 3D, Audio Zoom

Multimedia

Audio Supported Formats

  • Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4

  • Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR

Video Supported Formats

  • Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM

  • Recording: MP4

Image Supported Formats

  • Playback: JPEG、PNG、BMP、GIF、WEB、HEIF、HEIC、RAW

  • Output: JPEG, DNG

In The Box

  • OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Warp Charge 30 Power Adapter

  • Warp Type-C Cable (Support USB 2.0)

  • Quick Start Guide

  • Welcome Letter

  • Safety Information and Warranty Card

  • LOGO Sticker

  • Case

  • Screen Protector

  • SIM Tray Ejector

oneplus 8 pro packing

Pricing and carriers Details Between OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro:

There is a $200 gap between the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8, which starts at $699, and the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro, which starts at $899. Both versions come by default with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can update each to 256GB of storage for an additional $100 and 12GB of RAM. Devices do not have slots for expandability that is microSD, and that means you’re pretty much stuck with all the capacity when you purchase the phone you select.

Though the OnePlus 8 Pro will only be sold unlocked and not through carriers in North America, the normal OnePlus 8 will probably make it to Verizon and T-Mobile. There’s one important distinction, however: Only the Verizon OnePlus 8 variant will support millimeter-wave 5G, with all other models (unlocked or differently ) restricted to sub-6GHz. Also, should you get the OnePlus 8 through Verizon, then it is also going to cost $100 more to match its improved 5G capabilities.

One more retail note: for the first time, OnePlus is promoting its newest handsets on Amazon, in addition to its website and those aforementioned carriers. Both phones go everywhere.

Display : OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

While both OnePlus 8 versions have fast-refresh displays, it is the OnePlus 8 Pro
that unsurprisingly brings more to the table. That 6.78-inch device offers a Quad-HD+ resolution and a peak refresh rate of 120 Hz, making for animations twice as easy as what you will discover on standard 60 Hz smartphone displays. The regular OnePlus 8’s 6.55-inch panel packs a full-HD+ resolution and a lower maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Both phones use AMOLED displays and come HDR-10+ certified, which means they will exhibit a huge dynamic assortment of color in supported media programs, like Netflix. The OnePlus 8 Pro, however, benefits from a dedicated MEMC chip that can upscale 60 Hz content to 120 Hz, like the animation smoothing technologies sets. This setting could be turned off and is optional on the 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s panel also filters 40% more blue light, both compared to OnePlus’ previous devices in addition to the typical OnePlus 8. That should make it easier on the eyes when being viewed at night.

 

Cameras : OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro includes four cameras into the regular model, but the difference between the imaging stacks in both models is all about quality in addition to quantity.

Given how it seems on paper, you would think that both of OnePlus’ latest phones share the same 48-megapixel primary wide lens. The pro uses a Sony IMX689 detector, whereas the component in the OnePlus 8 is still of the IMX586 variety.

 

The Pro’s main sensor is bigger as well, with bigger, 1.12-micron pixels, compared to the 0.8-micron pixels on the less expensive variant. And bigger sensor pixels interpret higher sensitivity, since any photographer knows, and greater light sensitivity signifies photos.

On the Pro, a 48-MP ultrawide camera, 8-MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom and 5-MP color filter camera round out the repertoire of lenses. The color filter lens is an interesting one — OnePlus states it’s intended to generate if the device relied on software to control the picture, filter effects which look better than. We didn’t come off all that impressed with the results from this filter lens in our OnePlus 8 Pro review, and so we would not call it a perk for its pricier variant.

The regular OnePlus 8 makes do with a 16-MP ultrawide lens and 2-MP macro camera along with its chief wide-angle optic. The macro lens takes the location of the telephoto from the OnePlus 8 Pro, though we wish the apparatus had a telephoto of its own. Without a dedicated optical zoom lens, 2x zoom can be only delivered by the OnePlus 8 by booting to the feed from the sensor.

Overall, we’ve discovered that while the OnePlus 8 model surpasses the camera quality you get from the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or even the Samsung Galaxy S20 in some cases, the Pro version delivers the better photography of the two more often than not.

Images shot with the OnePlus 8 Pro appear to be sharper and more frequently in focus than those captured on the regular OnePlus 8. Taking a look at the photo comparison above, the ripples from the lake and windows of the building in the middle of this frame illustrate this, as does the brick surface of the construction in the example. However, the version also seems to have a predisposition toward cooler tones, while the less-expensive model exhibits a red cast.

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 attribute Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip and at least 8GB of RAM. You can update to 12GB in the model for an additional $100, though it must be stated that the memory in the OnePlus 8 Pro is of a high quality. According to OnePlus, LPDDR5 memory is 30% faster than LPDDR4X but consumes electricity to.

No matter what brand new OnePlus handset you select, you’ll get a seriously quick encounter. Even despite the RAM disadvantage, the OnePlus 8 scarcely asserted the multicore score into the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 3,379 points. When converting a 4K video to 1080p using the Adobe Premiere Rush app both devices also churned out video transcoding times of 1 minute, 43 minutes.

Turning attention to gaming functionality, the less costly OnePlus 8 delivered 1,322 frames at 21 frames per minute at GFXBench’s high-tier Aztec Ruins Vulkan images test, compared to 1,313 frames at 20 fps for the Pro. The two benchmarks illustrate you are unlikely to notice any discrepancy when using either model.

Charging and Battery : OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus’ new phones compare favorably in terms of battery size: the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 4,300-mAh mobile, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro’s weighs in at 4,510 mAh.

Both new OnePlus phones delivered nearly-identical longevity in Tom’s Guide’s custom battery evaluation, where apparatus continuously load web pages within a T-Mobile data connection. The OnePlus 8 lasted for 11 hours and 4 minutes, although the OnePlus 8 Pro suffered only 1 minute more.

However, that was on the lowest, 60-Hz refresh rate. When we ratcheted both apparatus’ panels up to the fluidity — 90 Hz for the OnePlus 120 and 8 Hz for the OnePlus 8 Pro — their runtimes dropped to 9:02 and 9:55. Therefore, you can expect battery life on the Pro version if you elect for those animations.

While both devices gain from OnePlus’ trademark Warp Charge 30T technology, which provides well over 60 percent of the juice in a half-dozen, the OnePlus 8 Guru includes ultrafast wireless charging too. Called Warp Charge 30 wireless, this program pushes at 30 watts of electricity like with — and may take the version to 53 percent in 30 minutes.

 

Which makes the OnePlus 8 Pro far and away the fastest wireless charging phone we have ever tested. Even the Samsung Galaxy S20 range only tops out at 15 watts for wireless. Moreover, devices can be wirelessly charged by the OnePlus 8 Pro in inverse — such as a pair of earbuds, for example — just like Samsung’s and Huawei’s leading models.

It is important to find out that OnePlus does not promote its wireless charger with the phone, and you’ll have to spend an extra $65 in addition to the price of this OnePlus 8 Pro for your privilege. But if you don’t use OnePlus’ charging platform, the Pro supports Qi induction in speeds that are 5-watt and 10-watt.

Colors and Water Resistance : OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Outwardly, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro look very similar — even down to their hole-punch front-facing camera cutouts, and also their steeply-sloped displays that unfortunately result in regular accidental touches, according to our reviews of both versions.

The OnePlus 8 comes in 3 colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and the iridescent interstellar Glow. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes at exactly the first two colors that are the same but swaps the Glow color.

And then there’s the dilemma of water resistance. The OnePlus 8 Pro is rated, which means it could survive being submerged in up to 5 ft of water. Sounds easy enough, but here’s where it gets confusing because of your $699 OnePlus 8.

Lately, OnePlus did not go to the very same lengths to reevaluate the more affordable model in the same manner. It didn’t verify that with evaluations — so that telephone, technically, cannot be deemed water-resistant while the business says it subjected the $699 OnePlus to the same internal testing because of the version.

Unless that is, you obtain the OnePlus 8 via Verizon or T-Mobile. It appears that while OnePlus failed to exude water resistance certificate worth the expense for those handsets it ships unlocked, those two carriers had other thoughts — so their phones are IP68. On Verizon, it’s possible that further testing contributed, at least in part, to the $100 price hike when compared with the OnePlus 8 of the phone.

Some OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Snaps

Some OnePlus 8 Camera Snaps

Some OnePlus 8 Camera Snaps

Verdict : OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

For all the OnePlus 8 Pro’s advantages over its lower-priced sibling, many prospective buyers will inquire whether those perks genuinely justify decreasing an extra $200 within the standard OnePlus 8. Especially considering we’re talking about OnePlus here: a company that once prided itself on providing bargain flagships nicely under the $500 mark.

Based on our testing, we believe the Pro is well worth it. The OnePlus 8 is surely fine enough for many buyers, and its $699 price tag makes it an attractive alternative to the identically priced iPhone 11. While its wireless charging may make it easier to live with, However, if you can spare another $200, the OnePlus 8 Pro camera will warrant the expense for shutterbugs. And that is to say nothing of its own larger, more pretty display.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

