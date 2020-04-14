- Advertisement -

Since most of these shows only interest the ones who are knowledgeable about the sport being showcased anime viewers are initially a little reluctant about getting into the sports genre. But’Haikyuu’, that mostly revolves around the game of volleyball, treads a very different route. It not only entertains you with the technicalities of the sport but also handles to create an environment through its characters. Additionally, you are given a perspective of their battles as athletes by the arcade.

‘Haikyuu! Season 4’ came in with all the promise of lots more action and drama but it was called off for a brief hiatus. When its 14th incident will release if you’re wondering, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date?

- Advertisement -

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, which premiered on January 11, 2020, was scheduled to have a total of 25 episodes. Unfortunately, after a 13-episode run, the season was ended because of the COVID-19 outbreak and has been divided into two parts. The second part of the year known as’Haikyuu! On the Top’ season two, or’Haikyuu’ season 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime in July 2020. So technically, the 14th installment of’Haikyuu: On the Top’ will release sometime in July 2020. A final release date hasn’t been announced yet, but we will certainly update it once there’s any official information regarding it.

Where to Watch Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 14 English Dub Online?

You can stream”Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 13 Recap

Episode 13 starts with the evening before the day of the Nationals and the boys of Karasuno prepare themselves. Soon they discover that they’ll now be playing against the runner-up of their Interhigh Tournament. Coach Ukai even warns them that Atsumu Miya is among the best players in Japan and plays with the group. He attended the Youth Training Camp Alongside Kageyama. When they realize that one of Atsumu’s teammates is his very own twin brother, Osamu, they start worrying about their game.

Inarizaki’s game and karasuno get closer. Tanaka tries to clean all misunderstandings while the audience eagerly expects this intense rivalry. In the meantime, Karasuno warms up in the sub-arena. They learn that their opponents have a huge fan following when they arrive at the place of the match. The game ensues and as anticipated, Miya Atsumu silences the crowd and with the utmost devotion, he functions.

Unfortunately for Karasuno, when they receive their chance the opposing team’s cheer team booed at them. The pressure starts to weigh their team down. Hinata makes one of his highest jumps but forgets to spike the ball and even receives a warning against Kageyama. However, on the opposite side of this courtroom, Inarizaki players put Hinata with their eyes and are impressed by his incredible jumps.