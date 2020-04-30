When Will Money Heist Season 5 Be Released? What Will Happen In Season 5?

- Advertisement -

Money Heist season five is eagerly awaited by fans of the hit Spanish drama ahead of its rumored yield to Netflix. La Casa de Papel lovers will need to know more about the series, including what that cliffhanger means for its Professor (played with Alvaro Morte).

Will there be another series of Money Heist on Netflix?

Show Money Heist has returned with eight episodes on Netflix as audiences find out precisely what happened to the characters.

La Casa de Papel’s party landed on the platform on April 3 at full.

Viewers are desperate to understand whether season five has been confirmed yet and binging the show.

Netflix has not announced the renewal of the drama that was popular.

This is because the flowing giant frequently waits about a month before it decided.

But given the popularity of the Spanish show throughout the Earth, it seems likely Netflix will want to keep the Money Heist for one more outing.

There have also been quite a few tips in the creators of this series about its potential future.

Talking to ABC in Spain, founder Alex Pina disclosed they can’t confirm if they are thinking about part five yet, telling the publication, “Someone understands there’ll be, but not us.”

This follows on from the book reporting back October 2019 how the season had been confirmed, and production was set to begin.

The future of this series was also hinted back in an interview with publication Bluper in 2018.

Manager of global original articles for Spain and Latin America in Netflix Paco Ramos revealed future seasons are intended”if it moves well.”

Website Marca has implied the series was renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

In addition to this, author Javier Gomez Santander spoke about the series coming back to El Mundo.

He said: “With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line.

“We do not ever consider the length of time the show can last. If we knew the scope of the phenomenon, we would not have thought to kill Berlin.”

When will Money Heist season 5 be released?

Since Netflix has not formally declared it, there is not any release date for another sequence.

Audiences could be waiting some time given how filming round the world was postponed on account of the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

Taking a look at the release dates gives some indications about when it may be expected.

Thus far, the first and second seasons were filmed together, as were fourth and the third. But the gap between both airing was 20 months, which could mean viewers may not find more of the series until early 2022 or late 2021.

What will happen in Money Heist season 5?

Currency Heist’s fourth installment followed on from part three as the group planned their escape.

Alongside this, throughout the season, viewers watched as the group tried to rescue Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituño) and Nairobi (Alba Flores) once they had been seized.

All the time, they were trying to fend off the threat which former hostage Gandia (José Manuel Poga) poses to them.

This all came to a dramatic end in the season finale when Lisbon was rescued while Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) held a gun into the professor (Álvaro Morte) head in the last minutes.

If year five is to occur, it seems likely as viewers find out that the Professor’s destiny, it’ll pick up again from this conclusion.