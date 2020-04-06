When will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 be released? Who will be in it and what all can we expect?

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy is an American superhero movie based in the Marvel universe. It revolves around the story of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) along with his team which aids in protecting the galaxy from several threats that emerge inside. The previous two elements of the Movies were composed and directed at James Gunn, who has been verified to play the same functions in the 3rd movie too. The first movie was released in 2014, and the next movie was released three decades later on 19 April 2017.

Stage 4 of Marvel Universe was announced at Comic-Con, and they started the second batch of movies that could commence from the conclusion of 2021. Hence, we can conclude that the upcoming movie in this franchise will be published in 2022.

The authors have announced the official Cast of this movie, and all of the characters have been set to come back to the main stage. But she is from the past and there’s one conundrum, though Gamora remains living and probably does not remember any of her encounters with Peter and the team. It would be tricky for the authors to include her at the script, but it will be fantastic to see her.

Including the core members that are present, there has been a lot of speculation of a new addition to the group, specifically, The Norse God of Thunder himself, Thor. Though his presence in the 3rd movie has not yet been confirmed, given how Endgame finished, it appears quite likely he’ll be fighting from the forces of evil in our galaxy Star-Lord. But Chris Hemsworth can also be set to return as The Norse God from the new Thor film, which will be Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s not clear whether this film will occur before or after the 3rd portion of Guardians of the Galaxy.

I’m sure we’ll see a lot of humor as well as some emotional moments which will make the movie a one, although James Gunn has released neither anything nor about the Trailer!