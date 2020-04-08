- Advertisement -

Sex Education has been renewed for its Season 3 and it’s official. Season 2 of the drama was released in January this year. With over 40 million audiences, Sex Education continues to be regarding as a huge success. This comedy-drama has also been acclaimed by the critics. A month after the premiering of Season 2, Sex Instruction was renewed for another season by Netflix.

Here is everything linked to Season 3 which you should know about.

When Season 3 of Sex Education is Coming Out?

So far we don’t have any official release date of Gender Education’s Season 3. The founders have only declared the renewal of the drama for Season 3. Season 1 of this web series came out in January 2019 that was followed by Season 2 in January 2020. Consequently, if the creators will follow the pattern then Season 3 would emerge in January 2021.

Sex Education Season 3: Will There Be Any New Characters?

It is possible that the founders could include some new characters in Season 3 to produce the plot engaging. It has been done by them at the season. Details such as Isaac Rahim and Vivienne Odusanya were contained in Season 2 out of nowhere to make the narrative more interesting.

It is expected that the founders will present some important and new figures. Although, it is not officially confirmed till today.

How The Story Will Progress In Season 3 of Sex Education?

It is anticipated that Season 3 will keep the story from the season’s endpoint. It is being predicted that the creators will intensify the lover gap between Maeve Wiley and Issac & Otis Milburn would play a noticeable part within it. So far these are only speculations and no storyline’s prediction is verified.