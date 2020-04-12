Home TV Series When is ‘The Witcher Season 2’ on Netflix? Everything you need to...
TV Series

When is ‘The Witcher Season 2’ on Netflix? Everything you need to know? Release Date and More Updates.

By- Naveen Yadav
Netflix has supported season 2 of The Witcher. Here is everything you want to learn more about the American fantasy-drama series.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass called”the Continent”, The Witcher investigates the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked by fate to each other.

The first season, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on Netflix in its entirety on December 20, 2019.

The Release Date of “The Witcher Season 2″

The real date for The Witcher year 2 release date we have is 2021.

This was confirmed by writer Lauren S. Hissrich throughout a Reddit AMA, ” he stated,”We don’t have a target launch date for season two, past 2021.” It isn’t a fantastic deal but it ensures there will be more than a year’s wait between seasons. Our guess is we’ll see it.

Upgraded Cast

The three stars will obviously return to the series, and this also includes Henry Cavill who’s back as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra will be returning as Yennefer too will Freya Allan’s Ciri.

Additionally, there are several new faces being added to the cast, one of the most famous of them is Kristofer Hivju, best called Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones.

Carmel Laniado will also allegedly play the role of Violet, who, based on Deadline, is”a young woman whose playful and whimsical demeanor is a front to get a brighter and much more stereotypical character” What is even more intriguing is the fact that Violet appears to be a wholly original character, with no foundation in the matches or the books.

More additions to the cast include :

Yasen Atour as Coen
Agnes Bjorn as Verena
Paul Bullion as Lambert
Kristofer Hivju as Nivelles
Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel
Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia
The Storyline
The first season relies on Sapkowski’s The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny sets of short stories (although not all them), also showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed that the next series will comprise unused pieces of these stories with first”Witcher saga” novel Blood of Elves.

Blood of Elves sees Geralt take on the security and coaching of Freya Allan’s Ciri, but given that a number of Ciri’s narrative has been depicted in year , it’s unlikely to be an immediate adaptation of those events.

We all do know that similar to season 1, The Witcher year 2, will take place and delve deeper into witchers and monsters are going extinct.

When is 'The Witcher Season 2' on Netflix? Everything you need to know? Release Date and More Updates.


