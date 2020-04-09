- Advertisement -

Peter Weber hasn’t even had hometowns nonetheless on The Bachelor, but people are already speculating about which of his eliminated contestants is going to be on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise. Which, fair. BiP has been an emotional rollercoaster, so fans will need to begin mentally preparing, like, now.

After all, Bachelor in Paradise is where former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants get another shot at love and–let’s be fair here–the chance to solidify their function within an Instagram influencer. Here’s what you Want to know about Bachelor in Paradise season seven:

When is the release date for Bachelor In Paradise season seven?

As of this moment, Bachelor Country can rest easy knowing that BiP will surely be back for the seventh season. ABC confirmed the news throughout the TCA summer press tour, per Deadline. The season will kick off sometime this summer (exact date TBD) and will operate on Monday and Tuesday nights, as per usual.

Where can I watch Bachelor in Paradise?

ABC is your destination for many things Bachelor-related, and that includes BiP. Do you not have cable? No prob–it’s still possible to catch all the seaside drama on-demand at ABC’s website (with a cable login) and Hulu.

Who is the host of Bachelor in Paradise season seven?

It treasures Chris Harrison, needless to say. Chris will return sporting vest tops and a suntan to announce rose ceremonies, welcome people to Paradise, hand out date cards, and also do…whatever it is he does throughout the 98 percent of the time he’s not featured on screen.

Fingers crossed bartender extraordinaire Wells Adams combines Chris back to the beach, but it is still TBD since he is getting married to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and all.

Who’s going to be in the new Bachelor in Paradise cast?

Enthusiasts already have some solid predictions from Peter Weber’s season, although it is not clear at the moment. Given that producers love to make a play, it is pretty fair to say that women like Alayah Benavidez, Kelsey Weier, and Mykenna Dorn should cut. And do not be shocked if Sydney Hightower and Victoria Paul suddenly find themselves in Paradise, too.

For the men, Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette year might create another look, given that he’s still single. Don’t be shocked if Blake Horstmann and Jed Wyatt appear to attempt to clean their names, also. (Yes, Jed has a girlfriend now, but ya never know what might happen by June…) Other than that, expect some randos from just about any previous year in the combination.