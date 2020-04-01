- Advertisement -

NBC aired the show finale of The fantastic Place at the end of January 2020, but Season 4 of the comedy is not anticipated to be published on Netflix until summer, following the example of the prior 3 seasons of this series. The pattern may change this year as NBC releases its streaming assistance, Peacock in April, which might mean not only that The Good Place Season 4 doesn’t stream on Netflix, but also the show in its entirety could go off its current loading home and on a new one.

When is The Good Place Season 4 streaming on Netflix?

If the final period of The fantastic Place follows the pattern of earlier seasons, then Netflix subscribers will expect to see it in August 2020. Season 2 came to the streamer on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, while Season 3 came on Tuesday, August 27.

As such, the release date for Season 4 will probably be Tuesday, August 25, when all 13 episodes of the show will be available on Netflix.

Nonetheless, in April 2020, NBC will launch its streaming support Peacock, and many of the shows will be leaving Netflix to join it. Notably, two of those shows are those made by The Good Place founder Mike Schur: Parks and Recreation and The Office, earning October 2020 and January 2021 respectively.

As both of these dates are later than the August Netflix release date for The fantastic Place, this appears to be a fantastic sign that Season 4 will probably be heading to the streaming service. Per NetflixLife, NBC still intends to maintain some of its displays on other streaming solutions alongside the free-to-watch Peacock, therefore this is another sign that the show will likely come to Netflix.

Until its Netflix release date, The Good Place Season 4 is currently streaming on the NBC site and app, while the most recent five episodes are also on Hulu. Seasons 1 to 3 is on Netflix now.

Fans of The Good Area, meanwhile, are going to be able to watch a new Mike Schur humor on Peacock. Among the original shows coming to the streamer will be Rutherford Falls, which reunites him with The Office star Ed Helms and sees him play (per the official synopsis), “local legend and city namesake Nathan Rutherford [who] combats the moving of a historical statue.”