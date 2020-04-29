When Is Outer Banks Season 2 Coming On Netflix? Who Is Coming Back For Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Last week, a soap opera-meets-West Side Story, Outer Banks, created its debut on Netflix. The series itself tells the story of a group of teens called Pogues in pursuit of treasure. The problem with this plan is the upper-class who come to the town for the holiday and need nothing. (The elite is also known as”Kooks,” for some reason that doesn’t immediately become apparent.)

Given the very first year’s cliffhanger, you might’ve wondered whether a second season is in the works to get the play. Here’s what we know up to now.

Is season two of Outer Banks happening?

Since the very first season *only * dropped on Netflix, it’s still a little too early to tell whether the show will find a green light for two. Netflix typically looks at the very first month of the viewership to see if they should deliver a series back of a show. Until then, ensure your friends are binge-watching in their accounts so that you can see more of John B. and the gang in season two.

When will we figure out whether Outer Banks is coming back for season two?

Since Netflix appears at the very first couple of evaluations, there is a good possibility that we will know by May or June 2020 if they decide to bring it back.

Who is coming back for season two?

It’s a good guess we’ll see our favorite Pogues reunited collectively. Considering that John B. and Sarah’s rescuers were on their way to the Bahamas after the year, we think we will find both in Nassau when the series picks back up. With Kie, JJ, and Pope still back at the OBX, we bet the group’s next task is to get John B. and Sarah back home.

There’s also a good chance that we’ll be visiting some brand new characters come along and mix up things a little.

What will season two be about?

Season 2 will likely pick up where we left off in season one, with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to attempt to find the gold back. Kie, JJ, and Pope will probably be managing the aftermath of this SBI escape and their assumed deaths. As the SBI and local authorities discovered he’s the one behind the passing of John B’s daddy, the ward will be confronting the consequences for his actions. Either way, the Outer Banks will certainly never be the same.

When will season two come out?

With most Netflix productions on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, it might take longer than normal for the show to return to production. The fantastic news is that the show is centered around the summer, so there is a chance production could start before the next school year. Netflix brings back shows within a calendar year, so if everything goes as planned, Outer Banks will likely be scheduled to return in April 2021.