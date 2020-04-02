Home TV Series When is Monet Heist season 4 Releasing? Read for all the latest...
When is Monet Heist season 4 Releasing? Read for all the latest updates

By- Vikash Kumar
All episodes Monet Heist season 4 will premiere on 3 April and will be scheduled to run in India at 12:30 PM on Netflix. The new season will include eight episodes in total.

The trailer of the fresh season of Money Heist, which is the English name of Netflix hit Spanish show La Casa de Papel, promises a bunch of volatile episodes with nonstop drama, and a lot of twists and turns as the heist nears the endgame.

The season finished on quite a cliffhanger with The Professor on the run along with the shocking show that Raquel is very much alive.

The cast includes Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver Darko Peric as Helsinki. Esther Acebo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso are also a part of this fourth season.

 

Get all the sleep tonight because Money Heist season 4 comes out tomorrow!

