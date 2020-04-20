- Advertisement -

Anime audiences are a little reluctant about getting into the sports genre as almost all of these shows only interest the ones that are familiar with the sport. However,’ Haikyuu’, that revolves around the game of volleyball, treads a path. It not only entertains you with the technicalities of the game but also manages to make an extremely inclusive environment through its realistic characters. Additionally, the arcade provides a perspective of the battles as athletes to you.

‘Haikyuu! Season 4’ came with all the guarantee of action and play but it was suddenly called off after 13 episodes for a short hiatus. Here if its 14th episode will release if you are wondering.

When is Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date?

- Advertisement -

‘Haikyuu! On the Top’, which premiered on January 11, 2020, was originally scheduled to have a total of 25 episodes. Regrettably, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the season was ended after a run and has been divided into two parts. The next area of the season also titled’Haikyuu! To the Top’ period two, or’Haikyuu’ period 5 is currently scheduled to launch sometime in July 2020. So technically, even the 14th episode of’Haikyuu: On the Top’ will release sometime in July 2020. A final launch date hasn’t been announced yet, but we will surely update it once there is any official information regarding it.

Where to Watch Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 14 English Dub Online?

You can stream”Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 to Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 13 Recap

Episode 13 starts before the Nationals’ second day with the night and the boys of Karasuno prepare themselves for their second game. Soon they discover that they’ll now be playing against the runner-up Inarizaki High, of their Interhigh Tournament. Coach Ukai warns them that Atsumu Miya plays for the team and is among the top players in Japan. He attended the Youth Training Camp along with Kageyama. When they realize one of Atsumu’s teammates is his very own twin brother they start worrying about their game.

Inarizaki and karasuno’s game gets closer. Tanaka tries to clean out all misunderstandings with Kanoka while this rivalry is eagerly anticipated by the crowd. Meanwhile, Karasuno warms up in the sub-arena. They understand that their opponents have a massive fan following when they arrive in the place of the match. And then he serves and the match ensues.

Regrettably for Karasuno, when they get their opportunity they get booed at from the cheer team of the opposing team. The pressure begins to weigh down their team. Hinata even gets a warning from Kageyama and makes one of his jumps but forgets to spike the ball. However, Hinata, Inarizaki players place their eyes on the opposite side of the courtroom and are impressed with his amazing jumps.