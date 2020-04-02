Home TV Series When is Attack Titan On Season 4 Releasing? Read for all the...
TV Series

When is Attack Titan On Season 4 Releasing? Read for all the latest updates

By- Vikash Kumar
‘Attack Titan’ is a dream anime TV series based on the manga of the same title by Hajime Isayama. The story tells about a world where humanity exists in the towns surrounded by walls because of the Titans. It shows the experience of his friends and Eren Yeager who joined a group of soldiers to fight against the Titans.

Three seasons of this anime are released. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Season 4. According to the sources, this is going to be the season of this anime.

When Season 4 is going to release?

Although confirmation is about the season the specific date of its release remains unknown. The date will be announced shortly. We can anticipate the season likely at the end of 2020.

Cast and Characters: Who all will be seen?

The main characters will probably be seen in this year too. Eren Yeager voiced by Yuki Kaji from Japanese and by Bryce Papenbrook in English, Mikasa Ackerman voiced from Japanese by Yui Ishikawa and by Trina Nishimura in English, Armin Arlert voiced Josh Grelle in English and by Marina Inoue in Japanese will reunite.

What will be the story of Season 4?

So far, this new season’s plot particulars have not been revealed. The question which arises in everyone’s mind is how the season would end. What twists and turns could be viewed in the upcoming season.

We may see new characters that reside outside the walls of the Marli’s Enemy Land. More conflicts will again be viewed between the Indians and the individuals who are enclosed there for more than 100 years.

We hope to see an end to this wonderful anime.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

