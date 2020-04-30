Whatsapp’s New Update : Program’s Latest Beta Release Provides You With Some New Features.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp will let you stay logged on multiple devices, according to clues hidden in the program’s latest beta release. We saw the earliest proof of the feature earlier this season when researchers at WABetaInfo found a line of code that explicitly referred to using the program on more than one device at once. This could be an extremely handy feature if you have both a telephone and a tablet or need to use WhatsApp Internet sometimes, but several beta releases have gone by with no further news — until now.

The latest discovery is a new login screen that asks users if they wish to utilize Wi-Fi or cellular data when you’ login on a new apparatus’. Right now, logging to the app on another device means you’re logged from the initial one automatically, so this is an interesting development. Since WABetaInfo notes, it is intriguing that the login screen also states without logging in may be slow, and may utilize a great deal of your data program.” This implies that something hefty is being moved from your primary device — potentially your conversation logs, or those GIFs and memes in your downloads folder. It’s been a busy couple of months for WhatsApp.

Since the release of this WhatsApp dark manner, the messaging app has made its first foray into online payments, introduce password-protected backups and advanced research, and rolled out eight-person voice calls. If this rate of progress continues, we could see multi-device support quite soon. The feature isn’t in beta testing yet, but we will keep you updated if and when it becomes available.