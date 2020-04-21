Home Technology WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: You Can Send Messages Like This Without Saving...
Technology

WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: You Can Send Messages Like This Without Saving The Number, These Are 3 Ways

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected or say connected. At the moment when Lockdown 2.0 is implemented across the country due to Coronavirus in India, people are using WhatsApp a lot to stay connected with their friends, relatives and close people.

Many times it happens that some people have to send messages whose number we do not want to save on our phone, then today we will tell you some ways with which you can easily send messages on WhatsApp without saving the number.

Use of web browser

- Advertisement -

There is a WhatsApp trick that very few people will know about. For this, you need to insert https://wa.me/***** in the web browser on your smartphone.

Also Read:   Apple MacBook Air 2020 : Good And Bad Quality : Is It Right For You ?

Please tell that where you see ******, you will have to enter the mobile number that you want to send the message without any country code. After doing this, a web page will open, along with you will get the option to send the message.

Through group

1) First, open the WhatsApp group that includes you and the person to whom you want to send the message.

2) After this, click on the name of the group, by doing this you will open the group information page.

Also Read:   Whatsapp Gets Updates, Now 8 Users Will Be Able To Make Audio And Video Calls Simultaneously

3) At the bottom, you have to click on the Show More option.

4) By doing this you will get to know all the members present in the group.

Also Read:   A safety shield that warns you about other Automobiles is used by the Volkswagen Arteon

5) After this you click on the contact to whom you want to send the message, as soon as you click, you will see the message option.

6) As soon as you click on the message option, the chat screen will open which you want to send the message.

Third-party app

You can also use a third-party app if you want, you can also download the Click to Chat app. This app is based on JavaScript and this app runs only when you enter the number and it opens the wa.me site. After this, you can chat with whoever you want to chat with. This app is only for Android users.

Also Read:   These 6 New Features Will Soon Come On WhatsApp, Know The Necessary Details Related To Them

One thing to note about this app is that you will not have to give any permission in it and there is no advertisement of any kind in it.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

The Dragon Prince Season 4: when is it coming? Read to learn story, cast, release date and most of upgrades .

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The fantasy-based PC web arrangement's Dragon Prince' was discharged on Netflix on Sept 14, 2018. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and Wonderstorm being the...
Read more

YouTube Made A Big Change In Its Android App, Numbers Will Be Seen in Millions, Not In Millions

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Given the day to day changes happening in the world, video-sharing company YouTube has also made some changes in its Android app. To entice...
Read more

How Online Casinos Can Help James Bond Move Forward

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Very soon, Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond will be over. Beginning in 2006 with “Casino Royale,” Craig’s run is widely regarded as having...
Read more

iPhone SE Plus may be launched soon after iPhone SE 2, know possible price

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The US tech company Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2 in India. Now the company is preparing to launch another smartphone, named iPhone...
Read more

Mia Khalifa Married Between Lockdown? This Video Is Going Viral On Social Media

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
The coronavirus is being seen across the country. Because of which no work is being done. The situation is such that at this time...
Read more

0% Loans: Here Is What You Need To Know About Them

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
What Are 0% Loans? No interest or 0% loans are the types of loans that only allow you to repay the principal sum. In layman's...
Read more

Whatsapp Gets Updates, Now 8 Users Will Be Able To Make Audio And Video Calls Simultaneously

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The instant messaging app Whatsapp (Whatsapp) constantly releases new features to improve the chatting experience of its users. Now in this episode, WhatsApp has...
Read more

Google introduced wireless pixel buds, will be able to translate in real time

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Google has introduced Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in its Made by Google event. In this event, Google has also introduced Pixel...
Read more

WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: You Can Send Messages Like This Without Saving The Number, These Are 3 Ways

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected or say connected. At the moment when Lockdown 2.0 is implemented...
Read more

These 6 New Features Will Soon Come On WhatsApp, Know The Necessary Details Related To Them

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected to each other. WhatsApp adds new features to the app from...
Read more
© World Top Trend