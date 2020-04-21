WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: You Can Send Messages Like This Without Saving The Number, These Are 3 Ways

- Advertisement -

Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected or say connected. At the moment when Lockdown 2.0 is implemented across the country due to Coronavirus in India, people are using WhatsApp a lot to stay connected with their friends, relatives and close people.

Many times it happens that some people have to send messages whose number we do not want to save on our phone, then today we will tell you some ways with which you can easily send messages on WhatsApp without saving the number.

Use of web browser

There is a WhatsApp trick that very few people will know about. For this, you need to insert https://wa.me/***** in the web browser on your smartphone.

Please tell that where you see ******, you will have to enter the mobile number that you want to send the message without any country code. After doing this, a web page will open, along with you will get the option to send the message.

Through group

1) First, open the WhatsApp group that includes you and the person to whom you want to send the message.

2) After this, click on the name of the group, by doing this you will open the group information page.

3) At the bottom, you have to click on the Show More option.

4) By doing this you will get to know all the members present in the group.

5) After this you click on the contact to whom you want to send the message, as soon as you click, you will see the message option.

6) As soon as you click on the message option, the chat screen will open which you want to send the message.

Third-party app

You can also use a third-party app if you want, you can also download the Click to Chat app. This app is based on JavaScript and this app runs only when you enter the number and it opens the wa.me site. After this, you can chat with whoever you want to chat with. This app is only for Android users.

One thing to note about this app is that you will not have to give any permission in it and there is no advertisement of any kind in it.