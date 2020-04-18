WhatsApp Has Announced To Increase The Limit Of Participants in a Group Video call, Currently, Allows Only Four Individuals At A Time

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is set to implement the much-needed quality that will enable more than four people to combine a video phone. Due to the rising popularity of calling apps in the days of coronavirus, WhatsApp also is planning to leap into the arena and provide a close fight to the apps. Presently, WhatsApp allows just four individuals at a time to take part in a group video call.

As WABetainfo, WhatsApp will extend the limit of participants in a group call, per. The report said that the category call limit is not known yet as the feature is still under development. WhatsApp wants to guarantee that it is bug-free before it rolls from the group call feature for all users.

The characteristic was spotted by WAbetainfon from WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.20.50.23.

To be able to obtain the new feature, WhatsApp would need its users to upgrade to the latest edition of the program. It won’t be available from the old versions of the messaging app.

In good demand, the video-calling programs are with the entire world under lockdown due to COVID-19. This is what made the Silicon Valley startup Zoom, the most wanted video calling platform at a mere matter of a month. But security vulnerabilities within the app, several tech businesses and governments had prohibited their employees. The Indian government also raised issues over Zoom’s faulty security policies and called the program” dangerous”.

“Lots of organizations have enabled their employees to work from house to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. Online communication platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Teams such as Education, Slack WebEx, etc are all being used for webinars and remote meetings. Insecure usage of this platform will enable cybercriminals to get sensitive information such as meeting information and conversations,” the advisory issued by the Home Ministry read.

However, WhatsApp too is no saint when it comes to security breaches. As much as twelve security vulnerabilities were discovered in the program. The messaging app assured the users that it has fixed the flaws in this app’s latest upgrade. With people giving Zoom a miss will WhatsApp video calling attribute carve a place outside for itself? That’s when the feature is rolled out, something only time could tell.

For now, individuals also have Apple’s FaceTime to utilize if they are not comfortable in sharing information, Skype, Hangouts and Microsoft Teams