Whatsapp Gets Updates, Now 8 Users Will Be Able To Make Audio And Video Calls Simultaneously

- Advertisement -

The instant messaging app Whatsapp (Whatsapp) constantly releases new features to improve the chatting experience of its users. Now in this episode, WhatsApp has released an update for users of Android and iOS beta versions. Under this update, 8 users will be able to make audio and video calls in groups simultaneously. This information was obtained from the Twitter account of the Chinese tech site Web Beta Info.

Web Beta Info tweet

According to a tweet by Web Beta Info, an update has been released for Android beta version 2.20.132 of WhatsApp and beta version 2.20.50.25 of iOS. Now, on the beta version, 8 users will be able to make audio and call together. However, this update has not yet been released for the stable version. It is expected that the company will soon introduce this update for stable users.

📞 WhatsApp is rolling out the new limit of participants in groups calls, for iOS and Android beta users!https://t.co/bKmyR7HQg1 The new limit is: 8 participants in group calls! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 21, 2020

WhatsApp will soon release updates for common users

- Advertisement -

According to the report, WhatsApp will soon introduce this update for stable users. Through this update, 8 members will be able to make video and audio calls at a time. At the same time, this will give a tough competition to Google Duo and the Zoom app.