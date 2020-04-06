What do we expect from Google Pixel Buds 2? When is it coming

- Advertisement -

Google announced its Pixel Buds 2 Authentic wireless earbuds in New York on October 15, along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook Go, Nest Wi-Fi, and Nest Mini. Missed the unveiling? Here’s everything you need to understand Google’s first proper Apple AirPods competition, including what new features it brings to your table, how much it costs, and when it will hit the shelves.

Coming soon?

Though Google has officially canceled its annual Google I/O summit, which has been scheduled for May 12-14, Google will likely find a way to convey all of its planned statements through other means. It’s widely anticipated that the official release of the Pixel Buds two — which are formally called”Pixel Buds” — will probably be one of those statements.

A recently spotted wireless charging certificate record for its Pixel Buds 2 suggests that the new authentic wireless earbuds are very close to being ready for their retail debut.

What do we expect?

Right off the bat, the Pixel Buds two is leaps and bounds ahead of the original Pixel Buds, which surfaced back in October 2017. Google went back to the drawing board and came up with a design — scrapping the frustrating cables that tethered the two Buds together.

OK, Google …

But that’s just scratching the surface. The majority of the changes Google took place. The most notable of which is that the omission of this requirement if you want to interact with Google Assistant to tap into the Pixel Buds. Now, everything is managed using your voice. Just say”OK, Google” and Assistant will fire up, ready and waiting to take your command.

While Google did not dive too deep to the various jobs Assistant can finish through the Pixel Buds 2, it did note that the fantastic Translate feature that debuted on the Pixel Buds was carried over-utilizing the built-in amps to translate a foreign language in real-time. The assistant should have the ability to stream music, search Google, and send messages as well.

Go long!

Especially, Google has decked the Pixel Buds 2 out with long-lived Bluetooth that can span the space of a whole football field. This means that you may make your shiny new Google Pixel 4 at the locker at the gym and listen to your favorite songs while you’re working out, eliminating the discomfort of having a huge slab of metal and glass grinding while pumping iron.