Home TV Series 'Westworld': What Host Is in Charlotte Hale's Body?
TV Series

‘Westworld’: What Host Is in Charlotte Hale’s Body?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

“Westworld” period 3 is, thankfully, not even remotely so much headache to deal with as season 2 was I’m not sure many people would have the ability to deal all that stuff during this whole pandemic situation. For the large part, this season has a more traditional” what is going happen next?” Sort of structure. It’s fine. However, there are still puzzles, naturally. Like that of the five host management units which Dolores took out of Westworld season. And that of the identity of the host — that was among those pearls — who now inhabits the Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) human anatomy.

One of them is, of course, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), who’s residing in his body as Season 3 begins. But Dolores took four other”pearls” as well, and we don’t have a clue whose minds reside in them. We know she has already put at least two of these to take the area of humans that are real. One went within a replica of Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan), the security chief for Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr), that conducts Incite. Along with another went which season was built by Bernard.

Also Read:   Westworld Season 3 Warworld Scene Employed Practical Effects In Unexpected Ways

The mystery of those pearls has haunted us for the nearly two years which have passed since”Westworld” Season 2 ended. And though the Season 3 premiere didn’t give us any clues about who is in either of the bodies, incident 3 let us spend some time together with this Charlotte. We got some clues that this week, while the episode did not disclose her identity.

Also Read:   Decoding Westworld: Here's WTF Is Going On in Season 3 So Much

There are two main clues here, as I watch it. To begin with, when she and Dolores meet up this week, Dolores says she picked her to occupy Charlotte since she trusts her, and there is not a long list of folks who qualify there — though that could only be something she said to try and boost this fresh Charlotte’s assurance. And second, this Host seems to be struggling with all the deception, therefore whoever it is might not be the character. Hosts are people also — though that might be a bit of a stretch, and I bet you’d battle too if you tossed your mind into a very different body.

Also Read:   House of the Dragon: Release Date, Plot, and Cast Details

The problem we’ve got at the moment is that these”clues” are so vague and open to interpretation that it’s tough to know if they mean anything. If I needed to say we knew anything it’d be merely that Dolores and this mystery Host new every other earlier, and did not hate each other. Along with that, she’s not a person who made it into the Valley Beyond at the end of Season 2.

 

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Release Dates Confirmed ‘Handmaid’s Tale Season 4’ Who Is Returning, All You Want To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
About the Display
Also Read:   New Supernatural Promo Teases Episodes of the Season
Having an 8.5 rating on IMDB, Handmade's Tale is a story about Kate, a handmaid. Kate is blameworthy of the wrongdoing of...
Read more

Doctors Are Testing A 100-Year-Old Vaccine, That Could Be Able To Fight The Coronavirus

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A coronavirus vaccine could be prepared for the general public in about 18 months, and even then, it might only be available for...
Read more

Launch Date In India Announced, Disney Plus: Subscription Plan Begins As Low As Rs 399/Year

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Fans can be quite elated now. Its launch has been determined by Disney Plus in India. You can enjoy the Disney shows in your...
Read more

The Greatest One-Day Toll Recorded in Almost Any Country: 1,169 COVID-19 Fatalities Were listed By The USA From The Previous 24 Hours

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Washington: 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities were listed by the USA from the previous 24 hours, also the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed Thursday that the highest...
Read more

The Anime Series Is Coming Back! “Overlord Season 4” Every Detail We Know So Far

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Overlord Season 4 is very possible to come out on a certain stage later on. It is not canceled, so fans can breathe easy....
Read more

Google’s new AI tool : ‘Art Transfer’ is a brand new feature from Google that may transform your photos.

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
'Art Transfer' is a brand new feature from Google that may transform your photos. 'Art Transfer' relies on complex AI and does all...
Read more

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Relationship,’Bachelor in Paradise season 7′ Alum Clay Harbor Affirms

Entertainment Alok Chand -
It's official. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are relationships. That's based on"Bachelor in Paradise" alum and close pal, Clay Harbor. In fact star, 32,...
Read more

Best Paid VPN Software Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Companies all around the world have ordered workers to work from home in reaction to the introduction of social distancing measures and widespread quarantine.
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3 Warworld Scene Employed Practical Effects In Unexpected Ways
Top...
Read more

CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 Release Date & Information

Education Vikash Kumar -
As so many states in India have their committed country-level boards for the education at the secondary level and higher secondary (HS) level, there's...
Read more

‘Westworld’: What Host Is in Charlotte Hale’s Body?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
"Westworld" period 3 is, thankfully, not even remotely so much headache to deal with as season 2 was I'm not sure many people would...
Read more
© World Top Trend