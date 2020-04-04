‘Westworld’: What Host Is in Charlotte Hale’s Body?

- Advertisement -

“Westworld” period 3 is, thankfully, not even remotely so much headache to deal with as season 2 was I’m not sure many people would have the ability to deal all that stuff during this whole pandemic situation. For the large part, this season has a more traditional” what is going happen next?” Sort of structure. It’s fine. However, there are still puzzles, naturally. Like that of the five host management units which Dolores took out of Westworld season. And that of the identity of the host — that was among those pearls — who now inhabits the Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) human anatomy.

One of them is, of course, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), who’s residing in his body as Season 3 begins. But Dolores took four other”pearls” as well, and we don’t have a clue whose minds reside in them. We know she has already put at least two of these to take the area of humans that are real. One went within a replica of Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan), the security chief for Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr), that conducts Incite. Along with another went which season was built by Bernard.

The mystery of those pearls has haunted us for the nearly two years which have passed since”Westworld” Season 2 ended. And though the Season 3 premiere didn’t give us any clues about who is in either of the bodies, incident 3 let us spend some time together with this Charlotte. We got some clues that this week, while the episode did not disclose her identity.

There are two main clues here, as I watch it. To begin with, when she and Dolores meet up this week, Dolores says she picked her to occupy Charlotte since she trusts her, and there is not a long list of folks who qualify there — though that could only be something she said to try and boost this fresh Charlotte’s assurance. And second, this Host seems to be struggling with all the deception, therefore whoever it is might not be the character. Hosts are people also — though that might be a bit of a stretch, and I bet you’d battle too if you tossed your mind into a very different body.

The problem we’ve got at the moment is that these”clues” are so vague and open to interpretation that it’s tough to know if they mean anything. If I needed to say we knew anything it’d be merely that Dolores and this mystery Host new every other earlier, and did not hate each other. Along with that, she’s not a person who made it into the Valley Beyond at the end of Season 2.