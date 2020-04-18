Home TV Series Westworld Season 4: Here’s The Release Date And Other Interesting Facts To...
Westworld Season 4: Here’s The Release Date And Other Interesting Facts To Know About The Show.

By- Naveen Yadav
The hit HBO series after a pretty long hiatus since the season made its way Westworld returned using a third season. While the period came with its ups and downs, the year is being looked forward to by fans already!

Is HBO Hit Show Westworld Going To Return For A Fourth Season As Well?

Although Jonathan Nolan and Show founders Lisa Joy revealed in an interview with Variety that they most definitely hope to make at least one more season. But they also disclosed it is very unlikely that any followup will come earlier than 18 to 20 months after Season 3’s closing episode.

It was recently reported that both Joy and Nolan left their deal at Warner Bros. Television, which HBO falls under. Both have signed a deal with Amazon. This places the future of the series in doubt. Although it is not the case at all

Are Your Showrunners Leaving the Display Behind For A Amazon Deal?

However, Bloys has assured fans with a hundred percent possess hands-on as far as Westworld is concerned. They do not lose focus so there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

It has been only a few weeks made its advent on the community. Fans are waiting to learn more about the fate of Dolores at the end of Season 3, so it plausible that we’ll find any 4 clues in the future as well. Now that the playground has been escaped by the hosts and flocked into the cities, it is pretty unlikely they’ll return to park life. So there’s a lot of story to unfold at the chapter. Until HBO makes a statement about a fourth-year soon enough only time will tell.

Naveen Yadav
