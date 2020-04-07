Westworld Season 3 Upcoming Episodes Details Shown

- Advertisement -

Westworld period 3 isn’t quite all of the way down today but it’s getting there. After last week’s illuminating”The Mother of Exiles,” HBO’s sci-fi powerhouse is halfway through its eight-episode third period. HBO has unveiled names and event names for the final four installations to help viewers get prepared for the madness to come.

This is where we’d warn regarding the spoiler danger that is inherent in reading ahead in episode descriptions. However, as you will soon find out, Westworld has gone with a pretty cryptic route for the own season 3 teasers. Give them a read under.

Westworld season 3, episode 5: “Genre”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Just say no.

Composed by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.

Westworld season 3, episode 6: “Decoherence”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Do a whole lot of individuals tell you that you need therapy?

Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; led by Jennifer Getzinger.

Westworld season 3, episode 7: “Passed Pawn”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A true friend is someone who walks in once the rest of the world walks out.

Composed by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Westworld season 3, episode 8: “Crisis Theory”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Time to face the music.

Composed by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

If you can glean important plot details in these descriptions, then more power to you! One thing we do know from season 3, episode 5’s teaser, is that”Genre” will probably focus on the story of Engerraund Serac. It should be interesting to find out exactly what went down the road Following the reclusive trillionaire revealed last week that Paris, France no longer exists.

Also on the docket for the Rest of Westworld year 3 is Dolores’s battle against Serac and his ultra-powerful AI, Rehoboam. Serac may have enlisted Maeve to help take down Dolores however, Dolores has enlisted the assistance of…Dolores. Yes, there are no fewer than four, soon-to-be five copies of Dolores’s pearls.

While those episode descriptions are indeed obscure, color us synopsis and intrigued by the finale’s title. Crisis Theory is a concept associated with Marxism that posits that capitalism can not last since the rate of profit tends to drop over time because it can’t create an endless form of production. Given that Westworld has no lack of ruthless capitalists, this may mean bad news for somebody. Along with the text” time to face the music” hopefully means that the finale will allow composer Ramin Djawadi to get to work.