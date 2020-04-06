Westworld Season 3 Poster Detail Teases Dolores’ Departure

- Advertisement -

A fresh detail has been uncovered in one of those posters for the third season of HBO’s Westworld. Since premiering in 2016 the science fiction series was a massive hit for the community. Its season set up a ratings record, after completing its run, becoming the season of a first series on the community. Ratings have diminished from the series’ subsequent seasons, the premiere for year 3 dropping 57 percent in viewership compared to the ratings of the very first installment of its second period.

Westworld is based on the 1973 movie from Michael Crichton which takes place within an adult-themed amusement park where a robot malfunction causes turmoil and terror for the unlucky traffic within. The series comes from Lisa Joy and creators Jonathan Nolan and stars Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Thandie Newton. The new season has added Breaking Bad star, Aaron Paul, as a new character named Caleb, who crosses paths with Rachel Wood’s Dolores. Paul has popped up in several television projects considering finishing the acclaimed AMC series, starring in Netflix’s animated comedy Bojack Horseman and Hulu’s drama The Path.

Reddit user u/shampoo_samurai pointed out new information in a poster for the show season. The poster shows among the park robots. According to the post, this might be no standard robot. The user points out that the robot in question appears to include pieces of Dolores’ clothing on its leg and hand foreshadowing the character’s untimely passing in the new season. The full article is below.

Westworld has been among the most widely talked about television shows in the last few decades. It is layered, complex storytelling spawned theories in its wake and has posed queries, especially regarding the show’s third season. However, some audiences find the show’s storytelling to become complex and overly dense to completely understand being the cause of the series’s drop in viewership. Fortunately, showrunner Jonathan Nolan assuaged enthusiast’s fears that this would be an ongoing issue by stating that the new season could be far less difficult to follow and comprehend.

The show is easily one of HBO’s most ambitious projects to date, showcasing a huge, expansive world in (and outside of) the amusement park while tackling complex themes through its characters from the procedure. Westworld has a stellar cast and remarkable pedigree behind the camera which has played an instrumental role in the show’s overall quality. While the next season couldn’t achieve the dizzying heights of its predecessor and was a bit complicated about its storytelling, the run of the series ended powerful, putting a promising groundwork. The questions these artwork details pose haven’t been answered, but all will be shown when Westworld concludes its third season on the community.