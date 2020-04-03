Westworld Season 3 Explained: Your Most Important Questions Answered

- Advertisement -

The Westworld of HBO has made its much-anticipated reunite and IGN has the ultimate guide for all you need to dive into the series. From our comprehensive Season 3 recaps and testimonials to exclusive trailers and interviews, from breakdowns of the new cast and characters like Aaron Paul’s Caleb (and theories on questions like who’s Charlotte Hale) to our Easter eggs and post-credits scenes clarified, consider this manual to function as a one-stop check-in point for many things Westworld.

Westworld Season 3 is a noticeable change in approach to the HBO show, as Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) and the remainder head to the real world outside of the Delos parks, expanding its fact in surprising and high-tech manners. Read on for more.

Westworld has always been a string that invites speculation and mad fan notions. The series is constantly pulling the rug out from underneath viewers, whether it’s showing that popular cast are in reality android Hosts or enjoying our perception of time. And Season 3 is no different on that front…

Bring yourself back online with all our recap of all of the major plot twists, host fake-outs if you require a refresher until you watch Season 3, for what happened on Westworld in Season 1 and Season 2, and the HBO series is revealed from by deadline. It doesn’t seem to me personally like anything.

Westworld’s first season debuted on HBO on October 2, 2016, starring Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, James Marsden as Teddy Flood, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, and Anthony Hopkins as Robert Ford, among many other cast and characters. The high tech narrative of a contemporary theme park in which the rich can socialize with lifelike humanoid androids — called”Hosts” — afterward received a second season, which surfaced on April 22, 2018. Season 3’s eight episodes surfaced on with Aaron Paul joining the cast like Caleb Nichols and Vincent Cassel.

Westworld is based on the 1973 film which was written and directed by renowned sci-fi writer Michael Crichton. A sequel to that film premiered in 1976 called Futureworld, along with a short-lived TV series based on the concept, known as Beyond Westworld, aired in 1980 to get just 3 episodes before it was canceled (the remaining two episodes were never broadcast).

Within our Season 3 premiere episode recap, we said the following: Together with interests, locations, and brand new characters, Westworld is back and more dynamic than ever, now reinvigorated following two seasons that were solid but inconsistent. While it no doubt has plenty of secrets left to show, the activity is simpler and more straightforward, with an emphasis on character development and world-building that make the series feel more pleasing moment to moment.” Are you ready to jump in?