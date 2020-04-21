Home TV Series Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa...
TV Series

Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa Thompson is the MVP of ‘Decoherence’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Which brings us to the more consequential Dolores backup — Charlotte — the story of whose is the most exciting part of this episode. In the post-Incite leak world, Charlotte is preparing for a board meeting where she expects to shoot Delos Incorporated private. Serac nips those plans in the bud by delivering Charlotte a veiled threat and having her ally on the board murdered. A spooked Charlotte calls Dolores, who urges her to move and attempts to pull back.

Serac arrives and puts his plan into motion, taking charge of Delos. He asks for all the asset/host data — except for three components. Further, he speculates that someone in Delos is an order and host screenings for all its employees. Charlotte manages to find a backup of all of the information but is intercepted by Serac who has been tipped off by how much more involved she’s been a parent recently (which would produce the robot Charlotte more humanist than the human Charlotte!). Of course, Charlotte has prepared for the eventuality of being discovered and shoots her way from their Delos boardroom (there’s a nifty sequence where she utilizes her cape-jacket for a murder weapon) before going into the research and development wing beneath.

Also Read:   ‘Overlord Season 4’ Release Date ,Plot, Cast, Everything you Need to know….
- Advertisement -

Here, she disconnects and finds the Connell pearl — and destroys Hector’s pearl, leaving Maeve to see his departure. Which makes Maeve very mad. Charlotte also engages Delos’ riot control robot to throw off her pursuers, making her back to her spouse and son — only to get them blown into smithereens by Serac’s men, in one of the only two moments with genuine emotional heft in this whole episode.

Also Read:   The Ideal Man In Black Theories For'Westworld' Season 3

The moment happens in the William narrative. His therapist is in counseling with him when she receives a series of messages from her partner: her leaked Incite profile (which predicts the reduction of her medical license, an opioid addiction, and affairs together with her patients) has encouraged him to take their children and move out. Since William himself has been fitted with an oral augmentation (such as Caleb’s), given that a dose of sedatives and taken back to his chamber, he sees through the clear glass part of her office doorway the top of her desk, her toes walking towards its border, then dangling limply in mid.

Also Read:   When Will 'High School DxD' Season 5 Premiere?

William, under the effect of the augmentation, enters a”group therapy” session with various versions of himself: as a youngster, since the young man who first visited the park and fell in love with Dolores, as the vertical and successful entrepreneur, as the Man in Black. James Delos functions as the moderator/counselor. From the end of the”session”, William has”murdered” all his other-selves and proclaims: “I finally understand my objective.” It’s to be the good guy.

Huh. Bernard and Stubbs find William at this juncture everyone has left at. Elsewhere, Maeve’s body has been completed, and her self has a form.

If we did not possess the thrilling order this incident — full of requiring one leap too many and oddly cut transitions between the three storylines of Charlotte — could have been a bit of a washout. The day, as things stand, Charlotte saves. Will she have her vengeance?

Also Read:   Star Trek: Discovery season 3 release date: coming in 2020, but when?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3 Upcoming Episodes Details Shown
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Diablo 4: Here Are All The Latest Updates Included And The Expected Release Date

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Along with classes, the trailer, and insight of the game, Blizzard has announced Diablo 4 In 2019 BlizzCon occasions. This sport sequence is directed...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: When Will The New Season Land On Amazon Prime? Know Here

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Amazon's The Boys turned their superhero archetype in their head. Based on the eponymous comic series by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson, the show is...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Which Is The Best Fan Theory Over Internet?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The first and second installments of the Star Trek: Discovery are hits among the lovers. The manufacturers have opted to start the ship for...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Has The CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season 9? Release Date, Renewal Status, Cast, and Trailer

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Vampire Diaries completed eight seasons, together with the eighth season finish in March 2017 and launch in October 2016. It had been released...
Read more

Lord Of The Rings: What Is Known About Prime Videos TV Show?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Far from two years have passed, despite the achievement of the Hobbit series, J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy movies, either in silver or on television, are...
Read more

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Will It Really Be Arriving In August?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is a Disney+ Series Created by Malcolm Spellman, which Will Be goaded by Marvel Comics Sam Wilson's figures...
Read more

Here’s Everything We Know About Season 4 Of Ozark So Far

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
There is no easy way out for the money-laundering Byrde household on Ozark. The Netflix crime thriller about a Chicago family forced to move...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Latest News

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is all set for a brand-new season. This British television show is based on the All Souls trilogy created by...
Read more

Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa Thompson is the MVP of ‘Decoherence’

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Which brings us to the more consequential Dolores backup -- Charlotte -- the story of whose is the most exciting part of this episode....
Read more

Facebook Shared COVID-19 Symptom Maps and Expanding Survey Worldwide to Support Predict Disease Spread

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Facebook awakened with Carnegie Mellon University to study individuals about potential coronavirus symptoms they may be demonstrating.
Also Read:   Cable Girls Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer And All Latest News
Facebook is utilizing this data to make heat...
Read more
© World Top Trend