Home TV Series Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa...
TV Series

Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa Thompson is the MVP of ‘Decoherence’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Which brings us to the more consequential Dolores backup — Charlotte — the story of whose is the most exciting part of this episode. In the post-Incite leak world, Charlotte is preparing for a board meeting where she expects to shoot Delos Incorporated private. Serac nips those plans in the bud by delivering Charlotte a veiled threat and having her ally on the board murdered. A spooked Charlotte calls Dolores, who urges her to move and attempts to pull back.

Serac arrives and puts his plan into motion, taking charge of Delos. He asks for all the asset/host data — except for three components. Further, he speculates that someone in Delos is an order and host screenings for all its employees. Charlotte manages to find a backup of all of the information but is intercepted by Serac who has been tipped off by how much more involved she’s been a parent recently (which would produce the robot Charlotte more humanist than the human Charlotte!). Of course, Charlotte has prepared for the eventuality of being discovered and shoots her way from their Delos boardroom (there’s a nifty sequence where she utilizes her cape-jacket for a murder weapon) before going into the research and development wing beneath.

Also Read:   Westworld Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: "Decoherence" Clutches Its Pearls
- Advertisement -

Here, she disconnects and finds the Connell pearl — and destroys Hector’s pearl, leaving Maeve to see his departure. Which makes Maeve very mad. Charlotte also engages Delos’ riot control robot to throw off her pursuers, making her back to her spouse and son — only to get them blown into smithereens by Serac’s men, in one of the only two moments with genuine emotional heft in this whole episode.

- Advertisement -

The moment happens in the William narrative. His therapist is in counseling with him when she receives a series of messages from her partner: her leaked Incite profile (which predicts the reduction of her medical license, an opioid addiction, and affairs together with her patients) has encouraged him to take their children and move out. Since William himself has been fitted with an oral augmentation (such as Caleb’s), given that a dose of sedatives and taken back to his chamber, he sees through the clear glass part of her office doorway the top of her desk, her toes walking towards its border, then dangling limply in mid.

Also Read:   Carnival Row Season 2 Is Now Coming Back – Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa Thompson is the MVP of 'Decoherence'

William, under the effect of the augmentation, enters a”group therapy” session with various versions of himself: as a youngster, since the young man who first visited the park and fell in love with Dolores, as the vertical and successful entrepreneur, as the Man in Black. James Delos functions as the moderator/counselor. From the end of the”session”, William has”murdered” all his other-selves and proclaims: “I finally understand my objective.” It’s to be the good guy.

Huh. Bernard and Stubbs find William at this juncture everyone has left at. Elsewhere, Maeve’s body has been completed, and her self has a form.

If we did not possess the thrilling order this incident — full of requiring one leap too many and oddly cut transitions between the three storylines of Charlotte — could have been a bit of a washout. The day, as things stand, Charlotte saves. Will she have her vengeance?

Also Read:   ‘Westworld’ Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: Personality Disorder
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Amazon Prime’s The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Teaser, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Coronavirus Vaccine Research Is Both Bold And Dangerous Because Of Unexpected side-effects

Technology Nitu Jha -
Coronavirus vaccine study is advancing at a fast pace, but that may be insufficient for a few lawmakers and scientists. There is increasing...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
What's The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5? Cable Girls is. It Includes Maggie Civantos from the leading characters, Nadia de Santiago, and Blanca Suárez...
Read more

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Which Is The Best Fan Theory Over The Internet?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Haunting Of Hill House will Soon Be back with Season 2 on Netflix and Shortly! The American series reached a type of pop...
Read more

Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and more. All you need to know!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Kissing Booth is the original movie of each young man from 2018 of Netflix till today. It's a mix of love, adolescent romance,...
Read more

Here’s Are All The Major Update About Manifest Season 3

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Manifest is an exceptional show together with the series revolves around the lives.
Also Read:   Decoding Westworld: Here's WTF Is Going On in Season 3 So Much
Season 1 of Manifest showed us that the passengers dealt with the...
Read more

Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect In Future?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Netflix Original Series along with also the typical' Teen Drama is all due to release online. Yeah, the dream will be more quickly....
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 2: A Star Opened Up On The Wrapping Of Upcoming Season In Quarantine

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Although the fans eagerly expect more info. The poster for the second season of this series was released a few months ago, but a...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date and All Detail

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Taboo is a BBC TV series Made Chips Hardy, Tom Hardy, and Steven Knight. The film Created by Baker and Hardy Son and Scott...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Netflix brings the drama of a half-witch Sabrina at Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, who deals with witch life and her human with problems knocking...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Cast, Release Date, Plot and Other Updates

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
People all over the world are sitting in the home and flowing net series. Among the biggest streaming programs is Netflix, Recently Netflix announces...
Read more
© World Top Trend