Westworld Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: “Decoherence” Clutches Its Pearls

- Advertisement -

The name of Westworld’s season 3 episode, “Decoherence,” presumably refers to the concept of quantum decoherence — the procedure in which an otherwise coherent quantum state is degraded by the presence of external abuse (e.g. dimension ). That fits the tale of otherwise flawless systems destroyed by the action of seeing it this incident or existing inside its topics. But more colloquially, it feels like a metaphor for Westworld overall, among the most inscrutable and difficult-to-follow prestige dramas of the contemporary age.

Now, in its compact cowboy-less form in year 3, one must keep up with murky displays and personality twists. But as the show careens towards its likely endpoint in two episodes’ time, this episode does a decent job of deepening the battle lines that are already attracted and setting the stage for what will (ideally ) be a satisfying showdown.

- Advertisement -

As we begin, the entire world is still beginning to feel the ripple effects of Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) Incite data breach, disseminating the data-mined predictive profiles of everyone on Earth to their phones. Only look down and watch that your fate, your authentic self, what others think of you. But technology magnate Serac (Vincent Cassel) is undeterred; in actuality, he uses this moment to accelerate his plans amid the chaos, eliminating Delos staff and harshly swallowing the company, traveling to Delos HQ to review his new acquisition.

Courtesy of HBO

This is awful news for Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), and also the Dolores copy within Charlotte, who needs to find a way to conserve the host information preserved in Delos’ databanks. Not only that, but she also needs to find a means to guard the real Charlotte’s husband (Michael Ealy) and child, with whom she’s formed an unlikely bond. “You are still mine, and I am yours,” says Dolores on the telephone to her; she thinks in her backup to get things done.

Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton), presumably rescued by Serac following her deadly experience with Sato-Dolores in Singapore, is in Serac’s simulated Warworld coaching and preparing for her mission. The episode begins with Serac restating his promise to her help him stop Dolores, and she can be placed in a simulated world. Another wrinkle into the deal: Maeve desires her lover Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) back. Serac promises that, and more to her: the pearl of the Dolores that inhabited the Connells was recovered, and plugged to the simulation as well. This way they can have a from Westworld labs’ variation.

Dolores and Maeve have felt with their functions muddled from time to time, though just like the Professor X and Magneto of the show. Here, we get a great check with their differing perspectives — the revolutionary and the cooperator. “You need me to be a saint,” Dolores informs her in the Westworld simulation, “but you are not a saint. You’re not a villain. We’re survivors.” Maeve’s daughter and the rest may be stable within their digital fantasy land, but the hosts left behind have to do anything they can to live. It’s striking a deal to protect the ones you live. For Dolores, it’s forcibly taking the world back for her people (and, to Maeve’s dismay, beating Hector’s pearl and killing him forever).